Rob Gronkowski once asked A.J. Brown on a podcast if he was going to become a Patriot, and Julian Edelman screamed with excitement. Fast forward to now, and the trade is real; the first-round pick is gone, and Brown has played in just four of 10 games. The Patriots legend is still cheering for him, but he is done sugarcoating it.

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On the Gronk & Jules Show, Gronkowski and Edelman reacted to the Patriots’ 35-10 loss to the Lions in Munich, which dropped New England to 5-5 and lifted Detroit to 7-2. The conversation turned to Brown, and Gronkowski did not hold back.

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“I don’t know what’s going on with his situation, but I’m cheering for A.J. Brown to get back on the right path because, so far, I mean, I don’t even want to say it, because he’s been such a great player, but it’s been a disappointment, you know, the disappointing trade so far. First-rounder, he just hasn’t lived up to the hype.”

Gronk’s honesty hit harder because he actually wants Brown to succeed. He is not taking cheap shots from the sidelines. Even while calling the trade a letdown, the former tight end doubled down on his belief that a healthy Brown can spark Tommy DeVito and give the whole offense confidence, comparing a Brown breakout to one firecracker setting a whole house ablaze on the Fourth of July.

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Brown’s latest setback came in that same Munich game, his first game back from a knee injury. He caught a 21-yard pass on third-and-3, then headed to the blue medical tent with a hamstring problem.

He did not return, and the Patriots ruled him out. Brown finished with two catches for 27 yards on six targets, and Vrabel said the team would learn the severity once it was back in the United States.

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New England is on its bye in Week 11 and visits the Chargers on Nov. 29, which gives Brown two weeks to heal. That is the window he has to get the hamstring right.

New England cannot afford to wait much longer. Sitting at 5-5 after two straight losses, the Patriots are stuck on the outside of the AFC playoff bubble behind an 8-1 Bills squad and a crowded wild-card race. With tough December matchups against Buffalo, Minnesota, and Kansas City ahead, Vrabel needs his prize trade acquisition on the field if this team wants to play in January.

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The hamstring is the third fresh injury of a rough first season. A Week 1 ankle sprain sent him to injured reserve, a knee issue followed, and he missed six of the Patriots’ first nine games.

Before Munich, he had nine catches for 101 yards and no touchdowns. He now sits at 11 catches for 128 yards, still waiting on his first score in a Patriots uniform.

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New England sent Philadelphia a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-rounder for Brown on June 1, reuniting him with Vrabel, who coached him in Tennessee. His reported degenerative knee condition was known going in.

Brown arrived as the Patriots’ most accomplished pass catcher since Gronkowski last played in New England in 2018, after forcing his way off the Eagles.

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Back then, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels compared Brown’s physical style to a certain Patriots legend:

“There’s a force to the way he plays the game. Maybe the closest thing I’ve seen is Gronk. This is a big guy.”

Brown even admitted on that same podcast that he did not like Vrabel at first in Tennessee because of the coach’s strong focus on accountability.

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Former Patriots receiver Chad Johnson pointed to Brown’s drops and his mindset:

“I think right now AJ’s confidence might be shot just a little bit, just because of the drops. And then, obviously, the new injury now doesn’t make it any better.”

It is a far cry from the player the Patriots thought they were getting. Entering this season, Brown had 524 catches, 8,029 yards, 56 touchdowns, three Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl LIX title with the Eagles.

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Last year alone, he caught 78 passes for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games.

For now, Gronk’s firecracker is still sitting in the box. Brown has to get healthy first, then find a rhythm with whoever is throwing to him. Until then, that podcast moment looks a lot more like wishful thinking than a recruiting win.