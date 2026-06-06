“It’s Disappointing”: Baker Mayfield Doesn’t Hold Back on Buccaneers’ Roster Move Amid Tough Contract Talks

Wide receiver Mike Evans threw a blinder on everyone by choosing to leave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After more than a decade with the team, he chose to sign with the San Francisco 49ers, causing tremors in the locker room. An exit like that was always going to hit the team hard, which was evident in Baker Mayfield‘s thoughts on his absence.

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“There’s no way to sugarcoat it. It’s disappointing. Not having Mike, just the caliber of player he is, a Hall of Famer. I thought he deserved to be a Buc for life.” Mayfield said while speaking at a youth football camp.

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Evans spent 12 years at Tampa Bay, building a prominent career in the franchise’s history. His 13,052 receiving yards and 108 TD haul are team records. Evans also crossed the 1,000-yard mark in 11 straight years and made the Pro Bowl six times during this span.

Being a veteran, Baker Mayfield was able to connect instantly with Evans. The duo accounted for 2,627 yards and 27 touchdowns in 39 games, per StatMuse. They were one of the best QB-WR duos in the league during those 3 years together, with FOX Sports ranking them as the 6th-best pairing before the 2025 season.

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During their time together, they also developed a strong friendship beyond the field.

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“Things happen, but luckily him and I have a great relationship. We’ll still be friends for life. I’ll be cheering him on, except when we play them,” Mayfield said, explaining their relationship.

Evans and Mayfield had signed their extensions with Tampa Bay only days apart in 2024. Mayfield said that he did not know the WR had signed before him. Evans grew impatient, called the QB, and said, “Are we doing this or what?” The QB also added that the two had become “best friends.”

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Evans said that the money was never the reason he moved to the San Francisco 49ers. But the idea of being in that offense gave him a “second wind,” which is a worrying reveal. Tampa Bay has been to the postseason twice with Mayfield, but the franchise seems to have hit a slump.

With contract negotiations also ongoing for the QB, the Buccaneers have their work cut out for them.

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Baker and Bucs are engaging in extension talks, but appear to be far away

“Contract stuff is happening, but not anywhere close to what we were thinking,” Baker added in the presser. “We’d love to be here long term, and as of right now, that’s not exactly the case.

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“… I’m still going to do everything I can to help this team win a Super Bowl. To me, that’s the priority. Everything else will take care of itself. Obviously, yes, I would love to have a long-term deal done, but they know my deadline. As soon as training camp starts, we’re not doing any contract stuff.”

Mayfield was a contender for league MVP honors early in the 2025 season, and finished with 3,693 yards and 26 touchdowns. He’s still delivering on an elite level, and should be able to record an equally impressive season this year. Mayfield has already been putting the work for it this offseason.

The QB has participated in the OTAs, which should be a relief for the top brass. General Manager Jason Licht said on The Drive podcast that “nobody here wants Baker to be playing for any other team.”

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Mayfield’s decision to be with the Bucs long term makes complete sense. After a few years in the wilderness post his unceremonious exit from Cleveland, Mayfield resurrected his career with the Bucs. In three seasons in Tampa, Mayfield has gone off for 12,237 yards, 95 TDs. He held down the fort at Tampa Bay after the conclusion of the Tom Brady era.

For now, Mayfield has to prepare for this season without his long-time successful dance partner, Mike Evans. While Evans’s Bucs chapter has come to a close, the months to follow will tell us what Mayfield’s future will look like.