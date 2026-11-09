“It’s Disrespectful”: Saints Star Calls Out Shedeur Sanders for Browns QB’s Controversial Act After OT Win

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders got his first start this year against the New Orleans Saints. However, the Browns were defeated in overtime by the Saints 23-22. In the lead-up to the game, though, Sanders made a comment that did not sit right with Saints defensive end Carl Granderson.

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“We seen a lot on film,” Saints defensive end Carl Granderson said in the postgame press conference, when a reporter asked him if the Saints defense was motivated by Sanders’ previous comments. “I don’t think we’re motivated, though. We seen him chirping. We just came into this game like, ready to play, win the game on defense. I think it’s disrespectful for somebody to laugh at our defense, take us as a joke. So, we went out there and balled out.”

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Here’s what the Browns QB had said before the game:

“I’ve seen a lot,” Sanders said of the Saints defense at a press conference, smiling. “When I smile, just know that means something. I’m maturing, you know what I’m saying? I’m maturing. I could have gave that a decent answer, but now I’m just going to smile whenever it’s just, like, some questions, you know.”

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In overtime, it all came down to the Browns’ two-point conversion after both the Browns and the Saints secured a touchdown. The Browns needed two more points to secure the win over New Orleans. However, the attempt failed, and the Saints won 23-22.

Even though Granderson believed that the team wasn’t motivated by the young quarterback’s words, the Saints certainly prepared for him. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler even reported that Saints head coach Kellen Moore referenced Sanders’ words in a meeting ahead of the game. Players also addressed them with the media.

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Entering the game, the Saints ranked 28th in total yards allowed. However, the defense managed to keep the Browns in check on Sunday, restricting them to only 95 rushing yards. Browns offensive line coach George Warhop gave the Saints’ defense the credit that they deserved. Even though the stats didn’t reflect their strength, Granderson and Co. convinced Warhop they could get to the quarterback.

The Saints sacked Sanders five times in the Week 9 game. Of course, Granderson seemed pretty happy with the way his team performed, especially during the Browns’ two-point conversion attempt in overtime.

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“They had 2.8 yards of carry, and we stopped the run,” Granderson said. “Only 95 rushing yards with 34 attempts. So, we did our thing and won the game in overtime, two-point conversion. That was a good team win on defense.”

Sanders still pushed through the pressure. He completed 19-of-31 passes for 297 yards and scored two passing touchdowns. In overtime, he threw a 39-yard pass to Harold Fannin to score the touchdown, with just a minute left. Unfortunately, the two-point conversion needed for the win failed.

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However, Shedeur Sanders’ later response about the comments on smiling was more nuanced.

“Everything I do up to this point is taken out of context,” Sanders told CBS Sports. “I can’t be one to care what people say. I would never disrespect or ever talk down to another opponent or another team. That’s just another trick in the media they use. I don’t care how they feel.”

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Nevertheless, it was the Saints who had the last laugh. After five sacks and a game-sealing stop in overtime, New Orleans proved that their defense shouldn’t be taken lightly. The Saints now have a much-needed win to sit at 3-5, while the Browns continue their losing run after dropping to the Steelers. Not quite how Sanders might have wanted his first start of the season to pan out.