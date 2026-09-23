“It’s Impossible to Defend”: Dan Orlovsky’s Ex-ESPN Colleague Refuses to Back Him in Justin Herbert-Jalen Hurts Controversy

Former NFL player and current ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky’s comments about quarterbacks Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts took the NFL world by storm, with fans, analysts, and media personalities choosing sides. Now, another former quarterback and colleague, Robert Griffin III, has added his two cents.

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“As former colleagues, I know Dan works hard at his craft, but this take and opinion is so bad it’s impossible to defend. Even when you try to defend it, it sounds bad,” ex-ESPN analyst Griffin wrote on X. “The fans need more analysis about that QB play dynamic change and less about how a Super Champ and Super Bowl MVP who has set multiple NFL records in the pass and run game isn’t what “it should look like” to play QB.”

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In a detailed post shared on X on September 22, Griffin mentioned that Orlovsky’s idea of “what a quarterback should look like” invalidated how players in QB roles have evolved, focusing simply on the traditional idea of the tall and broad quarterback.

The former ESPN analyst pointed out on X how the way players approached the quarterback position has changed over the years, relying more and more on strategy and football IQ over sheer physical size. His biggest issue was that Orlovsky’s take was disrespectful to both Herbert and Hurts, since it disregarded their achievements on the field entirely.

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“The main issue with @danorlovsky7 saying Justin Herbert is what it should look like at QB isn’t about Herbert’s talent as a player or that he doesn’t have any playoff wins. The main issue is that the QB position has changed from what it used to be. It’s not just about playing from the pocket and being 6’4 anymore. That’s not the prototype now.”

This week on ESPN, Orlovsky expanded on how he thought people admire Herbert compared to Jalen Hurts because “that’s what you should look like.”

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“Dan’s view of QBs is outdated for the game today and it’s a disservice to the QBs getting it done in more than 1 way at every level of football, the Coaches who coach them and the fans consuming the content,” Griffin’s X post further stated.

While the former NFL player conceded that playing from the pocket was still imperative to mastering the QB position, modern quarterbacks focused just as much on quick processing and elite mobility to make the most of it. That is also how, as Griffin mentioned, the dual-threat quarterback emerged.

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“More than 20 of the 32 starting QBs in the NFL are dual-threat or mobile QBs. The last 5 Super Bowls have been one [won] by dual-threat or mobile QBs. The analysis of the position has to change as the position changes,” Griffin added.

Dan Orlovsky, who was himself a stationary QB during his NFL days, believes that Justin Herbert, standing at 6’6″ and weighing 236 lbs, and playing primarily as an elite, high-volume pocket passer, is the epitome of a quarterback, compared to Jalen Hurts, who was noticeably shorter at 6’1”, weighed 223 lbs, and operated as an athletic dual-threat player.

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However, Robert Griffin III insisted that Hurts was closer to the modern quarterback prototype, which also included the likes of Brock Purdy, Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Kyler Murray, and Caleb Williams.

“Jalen Hurts is what it should look like playing QB in today’s game. He is smart, cerebral and effective with his arm and legs,” the ex-ESPN analyst mentioned.

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More lithe, athletic players at quarterback mean more chances at scoring, evading the defense rather than simply enduring tackles, and the ability to execute more unpredictable plays.

Griffin himself, like Orlovsky, was a QB who represented three NFL franchises over his career.

For Herbert and Hurts, both of whom joined the league in 2020, the statistics also speak for themselves. Notably, the former’s 25,221 passing yards and 165 passing touchdowns across 97 games surpass Hurts’ 18,358 passing yards and 115 passing touchdowns across 93 games.

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However, rushing production is where Hurts proves the worth of the modern QB’s dual-threat approach. The Eagles quarterback has recorded 3,600+ career rushing yards and 63 rushing touchdowns, which is more than double Herbert’s 1,700+ career rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns.

What’s more, Hurts already has six playoff wins to his name, while the Chargers QB is still working towards recording his first after three appearances.