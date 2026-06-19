“It’s Josh Allen’s Time”: Former Chiefs Star Picks Bills QB To Win Super Bowl Over Patrick Mahomes

Josh Allen was in tears when the Buffalo Bills lost the Divisional Round game to the Denver Broncos last season. It’s a sight that won’t be forgotten by fans. “It’ll always be the great white buffalo; the one that got away,” he’d told ESPN. Every year, Allen gives his all and more to lay a hand on the Lombardi Trophy, and like clockwork, he is awoken from this daydream.

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However, according to his former teammate, it feels like 2026 is going to be a different story for Allen. And Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes.

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“Who can refute that Patrick Mahomes is one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time?” Mitch Morse said on Good Morning Football “He has the opportunity to continue this how many years he wants to play; who knows. … He’s going to win more Super Bowls, but I feel like it’s Josh Allen’s time.

“The Holy Spirit has told me in my dreams. This is what’s supposed to happen.”

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Mitch Morse’s opinion carries some weight here. The former offensive lineman was with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2015 to 2018, so he knows how Mahomes and the team work and put out the results that they did during this period. And, Morse has also suited up for the Bills, having signed with them in 2019, where he also won his first Pro Bowl honor. He’s been in two of the winningest systems in the league.

The Bills and the Chiefs have been a regular feature in the playoffs in the last ten years. However, Patrick Mahomes was able to lift the Lombardi Trophy three times in this span, while Allen has never made it past knocking the door. This year, however, he might have a chance.

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The biggest separator between the two is that Patrick Mahomes has the weaker offense compared to Josh Allen.

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The Chiefs have a messy situation in their wide receiver room, with Rashee Rice having just been released from prison. Travis Kelce might have to shoulder a majority of the pass-catching responsibility once again, as the rest of the WR room is still inexperienced. Behind Rice, WRs Xavier Worthy and Tyquan Thornton are expected to get more playing time. Whether this support is worthy of complimenting Mahomes’ passing skills, however, is still a big question mark.

The Bills offense also has its issues, but it’s not as troubling as the Chiefs.’ Veteran signee D.J. Moore and Khalil Shakir are most likely going to be Josh Allen’s primary targets. Moore has seen a dip in the last two seasons, but is familiar with new head coach Joe Brady’s system, having played under his guidance when he was at Carolina. The veteran WR led the offense with Brady as offensive coordinator with 1,193 yards. And, the Bills also also have star running back James Cook on the roster.

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The Ringer has ranked the Kansas City Chiefs as the 15th-best team in its preseason power rankings, while the Buffalo Bills sit at a lofty No. 4. The bigger contender here is evident.

Josh Allen is easily part of the same elite club that Patrick Mahomes and other top QBs are part of. But what keeps them apart is the lack of a Super Bowl ring for Allen. CBS Sports ranked him second in its list of QBs who most need that coveted title to make their legacy rock solid. Is this the year where Allen finally gets to wedge a foot inside the aforementioned doors?