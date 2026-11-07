“It’s Just Nasty”: Deion Sanders’ Girlfriend Karrueche Tran Blasts “Rude” Pressure to Have Kids

The baby questions have gone from annoying to disturbing for Karrueche Tran. The 38-year-old actress is dating Deion Sanders, and she remains uncertain about motherhood. But instead of curiosity about her life, the attention has turned into constant pressure about having a child, and she says the comments have made her uncertainty worse. Tran is now speaking out about where the line should be.

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Speaking on the Pop Exchange Show, Karrueche Tran spoke about the societal expectations that she has to deal with and her stance on motherhood.

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“People comment, because they’re always commenting, you need to have a baby, da-da-da-da-da-da. And it’s like, you don’t know what’s going on in my life. I want to have a kid, but I am figuring my business out. And there’s a potential possibility that I can’t even have kids,” she explained. “So why are you even suggesting, or it’s just nasty?”

The couple began dating about a year and a half ago, first spotted in public settings in early 2025.

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“I think it’s just so rude and inconsiderate,” she further added. “I would love to be a mother. I love kids. And that’s like a big thing that I’m going through right now, of like being 38 and coming to the realization if I’m going to have kids or not.”

Meanwhile, Sanders has also spoken openly about the possibility of welcoming another child with Tran. During his appearance on The Pregame Network podcast, the Colorado Buffaloes HC discussed the financial responsibilities that come with raising children.

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“Like if I wanted another little, bad, ignorant, hateful, snotty-nosed, spunky Shilo. If I wanted another one of them, I could go reverse it and get that. But as the boss said, I’m Billy Blanks. I ain’t got time for this,”Coach Prime said on The Pregame Network podcast. “And kids ain’t cheap. All y’all cost. Right now. I ain’t talking about earlier on. I don’t need another little punky Shilo. You think I want another Shilo? I don’t want to be grand daddy going to pick up my baby.”

Sanders already has five children from his past relationships — Deiondra Sanders, Deion Sanders Jr. with wife Carolyn Chambers, Shilo, Shedeur, and Shelomi with Pilar Biggers. He has been through different stages of fatherhood in his life. While the prospect has gained attention, Sanders has also acknowledged the responsibilities that come with raising another child.

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Currently, he has been prioritizing existing family and coaching commitments.

The couple’s relationship caught the eye because of the support Tran showed him during his health struggles. She stood by the former NFL star during his bladder treatment, and their relationship naturally became a topic of interest among the fans.

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However, Tran’s comments made it clear that motherhood is not a subject she wants to become the object of public rumor. She wants children, but that does not erase the uncertainty she is facing.