“It’s Like When You Get a New Girlfriend”: Brian Daboll’s Cam Ward Fascination Revealed After Titans Move

Brian Daboll’s excitement surrounding Cam Ward has become impossible to miss. When the former New York Giants head coach took over as the Tennessee Titans’ new offensive coordinator, he landed the chance to mold one of the league’s most intriguing young talents. And if early training camp impressions are any indication, Daboll seems pretty thrilled with his new quarterback.

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“It’s obvious he loved what Cam Ward could do,” NFL reporter Turron Davenport told Ari Meirov on the ninth episode of NFL Spotlight’s 32 Team Training Camp Tour.

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“It’s like when you get a new girlfriend, and someone ask you about her, and you’re always like, ‘Man, this, that.’ That’s how he is when he’s talking about Cam Ward. So, it’s very clear. Like, there’s a lot of excitement.

“But I think when you look at this opportunity for both people, it’s a great opportunity. And it’s not just for Brian Daboll and Cam. It’s also Shea Tierney. And you look at their work with Josh Allen when he first got to them, he was very turnover-prone quarterback. You had the inaccuracies. Ward, I’m not going to say is turnover-prone. But he’s had his share of interceptions. So, you’re seeing them start to work on that and you’re already seeing their influence on them.”

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Ward, selected as the number one overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, represents a blank canvas with physical upsides. And Daboll’s reputation as a premier quarterback developer made this pairing even more interesting. In fact, NFL.com even identified Ward’s progression under Daboll as one of the three central storylines defining the Titans’ 2026 season.

As a rookie, Ward showcased flashes of talent as he struggled with consistency in the 2025 season. He threw for 3,169 yards and scored 15 touchdowns. But he also got intercepted seven times. In the end, the Titans finished with a 3-14 record.

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According to CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan, Ward showed improvement over his final seven games in the last season. Meanwhile, the offensive coaching staff believed that Ward could make his money on third down. They want him to expand his off-schedule playmaking abilities and extend plays to convert late in the downs, but only while minimizing turnovers.

“[Cam] is a young, athletic quarterback who has accuracy and who can make plays on the move,” Daboll said during his introductory press conference. “He can do a great job if the play doesn’t look great, and then it also looks great because of his ability. He’s smart. I’ll look forward to communicating with him and building this thing together, along with all the pieces we have in play and the pieces we will go and get.”

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The early returns from training camp suggest that Daboll’s demanding coaching style is already paying dividends. And Ward has the physical tools needed to become one of the league’s most dynamic young passers.