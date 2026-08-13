“It’s More Than What You Read in the Newspapers”: John Harbaugh Gets Real on Terrion Arnold’s Offseason Issues as Giants Host CB

On Wednesday, the New York Giants hosted former Detroit Lions first-round draft pick Terrion Arnold for a visit. With Arnold currently navigating a highly publicized off-field situation, some fans started wondering about the logic behind the visit. But coach John Harbaugh cleared that up.

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“We want to be aggressive in every way, whatever we can do, find everything out we can about any situation player that could help us be better,” the coach told the media in the post-practice presser. “The margins are tight in national football… So, we’re looking for players who can help us all the time.”

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Arnold is a player Harbaugh believes can help the Giants out of the rut. But given his arrest and criminal allegations, many believed that bringing Arnold into the team might put the organization in a bad light. Well, Harbaugh knew that question was coming up.

“That’s [the situation] something that also the organization has studied very deeply,” Harbaugh said. “I’ve got an overview of it. The organization has looked at in depth. If there was a decision to be made on any player that you don’t want to go there with a player, then this organization, they won’t go there.

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“It’s more than just what you read in the papers, though. You got to find out exactly where everything stands, and I think I do know that our people do a great job of that.”

Arnold is facing eight felony charges on allegations of orchestrating a kidnapping and assaulting three men in February. He was released by the Lions shortly after. The cornerback has denied all the allegations against him.

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Selected by the Detroit Lions in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Arnold spent the beginning of his professional tenure gaining valuable NFL experience and developing his technique within the Lions’ defensive system. He recorded 60 combined tackles, 10 defended passes, and one fumble recovery. Injuries defined Arnold’s 2025 campaign, limiting him to just eight games — though he still managed 31 tackles, eight passes defended, and an interception

Before coming to the Giants, he visited the Seattle Seahawks twice and made quite an impression. He has also visited the New Orleans Saints and the Houston Texans.

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While Arnold left the facility without a signed contract, Harbaugh’s candid comments suggest the door remains open for a potential opportunity.