“It’s My Job to Make Them Regret”: Former Ravens Star Says ESPN Fired Him on His Way to Radio Show

Bart Scott found out his ESPN career was ending in one of the worst possible ways. The former Baltimore Ravens linebacker opened up about the moment and how the network handled it.

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“I was going in to my radio show and they called me like, ‘Hey, just let you know, I wish we can do it in person.’ Like, no, you don’t,” Scott said on The Joint Venture Show. “So it’s like, we’re not going to renew you. My contract is expiring in September.

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“… I wasn’t a first round draft pick. I’m not a Hall of Famer. I think I was a pretty good player, but I appreciate them giving me the platform. It’s my job to make them regret it.”

Scott’s exit is part of a notable series of cuts at the network. He was let go on July 26, soon after ESPN fired Ryan Clark, Karl Ravech, Ian Rapoport, Cam Newton, and a few other important figures. Scott worked as an analyst for ESPN, appearing on Get Up, and used to co-host a radio show on ESPN New York.

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Scott came to the Baltimore Ravens after going undrafted. He spent seven seasons with the team before continuing on with the New York Jets for four seasons.

He spent seven seasons in Baltimore before finishing his playing career with the New York Jets from 2009 to 2012. At Baltimore, Scott earned a Pro Bowl nod and Second-team All-Pro honors in 2006, a season in which he posted 103 total tackles, 9.5 sacks, and two interceptions.

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Despite the abrupt timing, Scott made clear he isn’t holding a grudge over how it ended toward ESPN while appreciating the platform the network gave him and framed the layoff as an opportunity rather than a setback.

“I hold no ill will. I don’t even know who made the call. But I did enjoy my time there. Sometimes losing your job can be some of the biggest blessings because it forces you to try and do something else,” Scott said.

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Scott got into broadcasting not long after his playing days ended. He joined CBS Sports as an NFL analyst in 2013, then moved to ESPN in 2019. He went on to appear regularly on Get Up and First Take and also worked alongside Chris Carlin on ESPN New York.

His departure comes at an interesting time for ESPN. The network is preparing to carry the Super Bowl exclusively for the first time this year, so losing several familiar NFL voices just before that season makes the latest round of cuts especially noticeable.