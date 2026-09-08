“It’s Over”: Deion Sanders Sends Blunt Message on Shilo’s NFL Future After Buccaneers Cut

Deion Sanders, never one to sugarcoat, told his son Shilo Sanders the truth after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released him. Last year, Shilo fell from a $2.9 million undrafted rookie deal to unemployment. All triggered by a punch thrown in a meaningless preseason finale. And when Shilo needed his father’s honest read on what came next, Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado Buffaloes head coach didn’t dress it up. He just told him straight.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“You think it’s over?” Yeah, dog. Pack up all your stuff, dog. You look back. You drive home with a straight face. It’s over. I’m not one of those fathers to sugarcoat it,” Deion Sanders said during Shilo’s YouTube vlog. “You wanted me to say, ‘No, dog…You got a chance.’ No, you wanted me to console you. You were looking for, you know, ” It’s going to be all right…No, it ain’t going to be all right. It’s over…”

ADVERTISEMENT

It all started last year when the Buccaneers were playing their final preseason game against the Buffalo Bills. Shilo got into a physical altercation with Bills’ tight end Zach Davidson after a play. He threw a punch at Davidson’s helmet with an official standing right beside him. The result was immediate: a penalty, an ejection from the game, and a $4,669 fine from the league office.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles didn’t hold back afterward, calling the incident “inexcusable.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“You can’t throw punches in this league,” Bowles said, via the team’s website. “That’s inexcusable. They’re going to get you every time. Gotta grow from that.”

Tampa Bay waived Shilo shortly after, just ahead of the league’s roster cutdown deadline, closing the door on a rookie season that had shown real promise in training camp.

ADVERTISEMENT

Publicly, Deion Sanders wasted no time rallying behind his son. As the news of Shilo’s release broke, Coach Prime didn’t hesitate to defend him in front of the cameras. It was Deion in full protector mode, shielding his son from a version of the story that reduced him to one bad moment on the field.

“Shilo’s a man of many talents,” Deion Sanders said as the news surfaced. “I don’t know if you guys know — he’s a man of many talents, and he’s going to be straight. All the Sanders are going to be straight with or without football. You better believe that. You better believe that I take care of mine and I always have, and y’all know what I mean. You better believe that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, behind closed doors, away from the cameras, the coach’s response was blunter.

Somewhere between the public defense and the private gut-check, Shilo Sanders has quietly made peace with where his story is headed. He’s officially shifted away from professional football, trading in the pursuit of another roster spot for a growing entertainment career built on the same charisma that made his YouTube channel take off in the first place.