“It’s Stupid”: Steelers’ Cameron Heyward Rips NFL’s ‘Backwards’ Rule for Taking ‘Advantage’ of Players

The NFL franchise tag has been helping players lower the time to free agency from six years to four years since the 1990s. The trend began when the Denver Broncos’ owner Pat Bowlen didn’t want to part with John Elway, after free agency expanded following Reggie White’s lawsuit. However, not everyone, including Cameron Heyward, stands in support of the players getting a franchise tag.

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“[It’s] stupid,” the Steelers defensive tackle said right after a practice session at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Wednesday, as per The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo. “It hampers players. Why should any team be able to take advantage of a player for one year? It’s used in negotiations. And I think between the player options, the franchise tags, the way they control rookies, I think it’s kind of backwards.”

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The Steelers’ standoff with cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is heading toward a franchise-tag deadline. They need to finalize a contract extension, but neither of them has given up their edge. Porter is currently entering the final season of his rookie contract. If things don’t finalize soon, the debate will get dragged into the 2027 season. And the Steelers might choose to place Porter on the franchise tag. This would bring his value to around $23-$24 million in 2027, as per Penn Live’s Nick Farabaugh.

Heyward himself narrowly avoided a franchise-tag standoff in 2025, finalizing his extension just one day before the season opener against the New York Jets. Even George Pickens faced uncertainty around his contract with the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys placed a franchise tag on Pickens, guaranteeing him $27.3 million for the 2026 season. Many claim that Pickens didn’t participate in the voluntary offseason workout program due to this. But if he plays well, he can claim a $142 million deal for four years with the Cowboys.

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Even the Steelers have seen the franchise tag go wrong. Back in 2017, the Steelers franchise-tagged Le’Veon Bell, but he went on to produce an All-Pro season. The very next year, the Pittsburgh Steelers tagged him again. But this time, Bell chose to sit out the entire 2018 season, instead of playing on another one-year tag.

“The franchise tag, it’s a collection,” Heyward further added. “And then … the rookie option is with Pro Bowl and crap like that. We’re giving that up to fans? And I love fans, don’t get me wrong. But when it comes down to maximizing what guy does for your team, you have to take that into account? I don’t think that’s right. If a player is at the top of his position, he needs to be paid that way.”

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To make things easier, Heyward wished that all negotiations would be finalized in February, long before preseason pressure. Unfortunately, negotiations tend to last longer. Even now, the Steelers continue their negotiations with Porter regarding his new deal. It’s worth noting that the Steelers have already signed three rookies from the class of 2023. Porter would simply be the fourth one in that lineup.

“I told him it’s a process,” Heyward weighed in on one of his conversations with the Steelers cornerback. “I understand things are done differently here. Keep your head up, stay involved, stay ready. The worst thing you can do is not be ready for your opportunity when you get to show people you deserve the contract you got.”

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Heyward certainly believes Porter to be one of the best top corners in the league. He has also shown growth in his defensive stance. And Heyward knew it. The NFLPA member further claimed that the Steelers need guys like Porter to stop players like JaMarr Chase and Tee Higgins. Hence, he believes the Steelers shouldn’t really keep postponing a contract extension with Porter.