“I’ve Become Tom Brady’s Target”: Raiders Part-Owner Accused of Paying Refs at Flag Football Game by Logan Paul

Professional wrestler and entrepreneur Logan Paul has reignited his feud with Tom Brady, minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, this time accusing the NFL legend of getting officials involved during their earlier flag football matchup.

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Paul made the claim while discussing the long-running tension between the two, adding another chapter to a rivalry that has moved from podcast banter to an on-field meeting and, later, a public confrontation.

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“For some reason, I’ve become Tom Brady’s target, which is something I just can’t accept. “I’m not going to stand here and be belittled by you in front of everyone at the flag football draft. I’m not going to let you disrespect me in the middle of the game by doing a cheap shot at me,” Logan told Valuetainment for Gen Z’s Patrick Bet-David.

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“And then he probably paid the refs or something because they called the penalty on me. So there’s fraud right there. And then, him actually assaulting me and striking me … at the end of the day, it’s like, why me? Why have you chosen me? And so, you want war, you’ll get war, brother.”

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The comments trace back to the Fanatics Flag Football Classic in March, where Paul and Brady played on opposing teams. Brady co-captained the Founders FFC with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, and Paul played for the Wildcats FFC, a team led by Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.

The tournament also included the U.S. men’s national flag football team. NFL.com reported that the event was built around a three-team format and modified flag-football rules.

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Paul’s involvement was part of the event’s entertainment appeal from the start. Before the tournament, he and Brady had already spent weeks trading jabs about their respective athletic credentials. Brady questioned whether Paul could keep pace with professional football players, while Paul leaned into the challenge and used his own football background to argue that he belonged on the field.

The rivalry did not disappear once the games were over. Paul’s Wildcats defeated Brady’s Founders team during the tournament, although neither finished as champion. But tempers flared between the two. Brady threw the ball at Logan once during a break in the game.

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“I’d like to apologize to Tom Brady for applying so much pressure on you play after play after play that had you literally fearing for your life,” Brady retorted afterwards. “I understand you’re older.”

Team USA ultimately won the event, beating the Wildcats 24-14 in the championship game. ESPN noted that the NFL players were still adjusting to the rules and speed of a sport in which the U.S. team had considerably more experience.

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Brady and Paul have been feuding ever since. The tension reached a fever pitch when Brady slapped Paul at the Fanatics Fest in New York, and New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns stepped in to separate them. The two kept going at each other on social media afterward, but what exactly happened between them was never fully clear.

Following the slap, Paul publicly threatened retaliation against Brady, calling it a “horrible example for the kids” on social media.

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Paul subsequently tied the incident back to the flag football game, saying Brady had reacted to him bringing up their matchup. Brady responded on X by calling Paul a “dork” and later a “nerd.” Their dispute stayed in the spotlight even after the March flag football event, with the latest confrontation adding another chapter to their ongoing back-and-forth.

Brady and Paul also attended the World Cup Final, where the two clashed again (this time, they were somewhat able to contain themselves). The pair exchanged a show of middle fingers, and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin had to keep Paul at bay.

However, there is no publicly established evidence that Brady paid referees or manipulated the outcome of the game. What is clear is that the rivalry that started with trash talk has continued to find new ways to generate attention.

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