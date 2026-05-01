“I’ve Been Overlooked”: Cowboys Rookie Airs Draft Day Disappointment After Bold Claim to Jerry Jones

The Dallas Cowboys welcomed an interesting set of rookies this year. But the most puzzling one of them is cornerback Devin Moore, who was drafted as the 114th pick. It was already expected for him to fall in the draft. But according to the CB, he deserved to be picked higher by Dallas.

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During a recent conversation with Nicole Hutchison, Moore explained, “I had some injuries in college. I feel like that had me very overlooked and slept on. The size, the speed, ability to bend and tackle, the length; I feel like I had been overlooked.”

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Standing at 6-foot-3 and 198 pounds, his height made him seem like a good fit for press-man coverage. But he has very little film to prove he can do better. 2025 was the only season in which he had a game total in the double digits. He has otherwise been held back by injury throughout his collegiate career, which is why he was seen as a red flag.

In 2022, he missed eight games due to a shoulder injury. In 2023, he missed five games because of a back injury and a concussion. 2024 saw him miss six games with an AC joint injury in his shoulder. Last December, he also underwent groin surgery, which might be due to a core muscle injury. This had clearly become a pattern, no matter how much Moore wanted otherwise.

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Across four seasons at Florida, Moore could only record a total of 64 tackles, one sack, and five interceptions. And yet, Devin Moore told the Cowboys after he was drafted that they were getting “the best cornerback in the draft.”

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Whatever film Moore had to pitch his case to teams, it had enough to still offer him some consideration. Coming out of high school, he was a four-star recruit, which implies that he was capable of an impressive career at college. Game-wise, too, Moore has good control on his body for a tall cornerback like him, and makes it difficult for receivers to stack him. And, he’s got good tracking for deep balls. He has enough skills for defensive coordinator Christian Parker to shape him into a better player.

“The main thing is versatility,” Moore said about Dallas’ plans for him. “I can play man. I can play zone. I’m smart enough to know the whole secondary. I’m versatile and that was the main conversation [with Parker].”

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But, Devin Moore needs time. He is an extremely raw talent, having broken out only a little in the 2025 season. Parker and Co. will have their work cut out in trying to chip away at him. Right now, Jerry Jones and fans will not quite buy into Moore’s claim of being the best. Because in the depth chart too, Moore will have to wait quite some time before he gets to live up to his words.

Where does Devin Moore stand in Dallas’ CB depth chart?

With Trevon Diggs gone, Dallas had very little experience in the CB room. DaRon Bland was on injury reserve last year, and is among the few senior players here. Behind him are Cobie Durant, Shavone Revel Jr., and Reddy Steward. They will have some help in Derion Kendrick, who the Cowboys signed from free agency. But in this log jam, Devin Moore will find it difficult to break through.

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However, Moore isn’t intimidated by that. Even though he isn’t the strongest tackler, he can work well if he puts himself in the right position at the right time more often. And, he is also planning to use this time to learn from the older ones in the room.

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“Just picking all of their brain,” Moore said “I want to learn the mistakes they made, the good things they did. Learn it all. Be a sponge and soak it all up.”

But right now, the final decision lies with the higher-ups in the team. And before that, Christian Parker will assess, train, and decide on Moore’s fate. There are things to like about him right now, like how he’s missed less than 8% of his tackles in his collegiate career. Moore is also good in the zone, having recorded his interceptions here. Maybe with time, he can show Jerry Jones if he really was the best CB in the draft.