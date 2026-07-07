“I’ve Divorced the Jets”: Brooklyn Nine-Nine Star Turns His Back on Aaron Glenn’s Side for the Rams

The comedian and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star spent many years silently suffering through what the fans of the New York Jets endured: hope, despair, repeat. But no more. Joe Lo Truglio traded his green and white for a much more sparkly uniform. While the head coach, Aaron Glenn, is attempting to convince the Jets fans that the team will be rebuilt, Lo Truglio has found his solution, and he is not being subtle about it.

“Well, I mean, the analogy I use is that I’ve divorced the Jets,” Joe Lo Truglio said on The Rich Eisen Show. “The Jets are my ex that I can never quit because we’ve all seen that viral video of the kid saying, ‘I’ll always be a Jet fan, and I’m always going to keep track of my ex. I’m always going to see how she’s looking.’

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“But I need to move on to a healthier relationship. The Rams provide that for me. It’s a reciprocal relationship. I feel like my needs are met, my complaints are heard, and there is an attempt for both parties to enjoy the fruits of the relationship.”

Let’s be honest about the Jets’ last decade. A brutal 49-116 record since 2016 (per Statmuse), and it hasn’t gotten any better lately. Last season they limped to 3-14, landing dead last in the AFC East. Their most recent playoff berth was back in 2010, and the Lombardi Trophy is still parked in 1968.

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No one is exactly betting big on a turnaround either, with Super Bowl odds sitting way out at +20000, according to CBS Sports.

But now shift attention to the Los Angeles Rams, and the picture is completely different. LA finished 2025 at 12-5, which had them in second place in the NFC West division, and Matthew Stafford, last season’s MVP, is all set on winning another Super Bowl ring this season.

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And the management also showed its confidence in the team’s ambitions by acquiring Trent McDuffie through a trade deal, recruiting Jaylen Watson through free agency, and adding Myles Garrett in an incredible deal that made the Rams +550 Super Bowl win favorites.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2024: Rams vs Jets DEC 22 New York Jets offensive line, offensive lineman Morgan Moses 78, guard Alijah Vera-Tucker 75, center Joe Tippmann 66, offensive lineman John Simpson 76 and offensive lineman Olu Fashanu 74, look on during the NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in East Rutherford. Christopher Szagola/Cal Media Credit Image: Christopher Szagola/Cal Sport Media East Rutherford New Jersey United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241222_zma_c04_631.jpg ChristopherxSzagolax csmphotothree337492

Historically, this matchup isn’t close either. The Rams lead the Jets by 11-5.

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So, while one longtime fan has clearly moved on, Jets management is choosing to stay the course, handing Aaron Glenn another season along with a retooled roster. Geno Smith takes over at quarterback, and four rookies, David Bailey, Kenyon Sadiq, Omar Cooper Jr., and D’Angelo Ponds, are expected to make an immediate impact.

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Whether any of that is enough to finally end the drought remains an open question.