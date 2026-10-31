“I’ve Had Players Call Me Out”: FOX’s Erin Andrews Admits Dak Prescott Has Called Her Out Over Sideline Outfit

Outfits are central to Erin Andrews’ job as a sideline reporter. However, she can’t plan her outfits to her liking. On the Calm Down with Erin and Charissa podcast, Andrews mentioned that she has created a rule of not wearing team colors, and to factor in elements like the weather behind her outfits. However, there have been instances when players took offense with her clothes.

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“Oh, and I’ve had players call me out, like literally call me out,” she said. “They’ll be like, ‘Oh, really? Wow. What, what are you doing?’ I was working a Dallas Cowboys Christmas Eve game years ago, and I had a fabulous, like, Christmas green suit, and the Cowboys won. And Dak was like, ‘What are we doing?’ And I was like, ‘I swear to God, this is all about Christmas.’ Like, he goes, ‘You couldn’t wear red?’ And I was like, ‘I wore red for Thanksgiving.’ Like, come on.”

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The Cowboys did play a Christmas Eve game with Andrews on the sideline in 2022. Dallas beat Philadelphia 40-34 in overtime, though she never named that game on the podcast. But it is understandable why the green might have put off Prescott: it is the color of the Cowboys’ arch-nemeses, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Colors need to be planned appropriately by reporters covering gamedays on the field. For example, ESPN’s Holly Rowe drew flak for wearing a magenta top that looked a lot like purple, while covering the LSU-Clemson game this season. That’s why it is normal for sideline reporters to wear neutral colors; Andrews herself is often spotted in comfortable shades of black, grey, and other colors in that palette.

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This is not the first time her outfits have been in the spotlight. In January, she wore a black-and-white fur coat to the 49ers and Eagles wild-card game in Philadelphia. Fans compared it to the iconic Disney villain Cruella de Vil.

“In the wind, I know it looked like a Beyoncé video. It felt fun, it felt fabulous, it felt like a big event, it felt like a big wild-card playoff game on Fox. It was the perfect time to wear this piece, and I’m so excited we did it.”

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Andrews said it was outside her usual comfort zone, and she was proud of herself for wearing it. Thompson called it a glamorous look. Andrews also pushed back on the idea that women on TV have to play it safe.

“Guys can walk into these stadiums wearing whatever the hell they want. Even guys on television can wear whatever they want. But God forbid. It’s such a fun moment, though, if you think about it.”

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She told Glamour that her stylist for this instance, Daniela Romero, suggested the look and that she knew it was outside the box. She thought Philadelphia was the right place to try it.

She even forgot she was wearing it during her first pregame hit, which was introducing 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.

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Andrews followed it with a black leather and fur jacket before the NFC Championship Game between the Seahawks and the Rams. Her style has clearly become part of the broadcast, and she has spent two decades in sports media building that platform.

For Andrews, the lesson is simple: wear what feels right and plan for the weather. But if you wear Christmas green to a Cowboys game, expect players to notice.

