“I’ve Lost My Best Friend”: Charissa Thompson Suffers Heartbreaking Personal Loss as Support Pours In From Erin Andrews & Others

Anybody close to Charissa Thompson will know how much she loves animals. But there was special love for Willis, whom she adopted twelve years ago. When he was a six-month-old puppy, Andrews once snuck him into the FOX office as she was working long hours and needed to take care of him as well. Thompson has grown up in this wild ride of a journey as an anchor, with Willis by her side.

Unfortunately, she had to say goodbye to this dear friend. Any dog lover would be able to instantly feel the weight of those words, especially if they’ve had pets for as long as Thompson. To her, Willis was family, having been with her through the highs and lows of the time they spent together. Moved by the loss, Thompson shared a long and emotional message remembering him

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“My heart breaks writing this….I’ve lost my best friend,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “After 12 amazing years of being Willis’ Mom I had to let him go . I knew this day would come, I just never wanted it to.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Someone told me that the pain you feel when your dog dies is proportionate to the love you had for them. And if that’s true, my heart will never fully heal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charissa Thompson (@charissajthompson) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Thompson also mentioned that Willis was the first dog she owned. That fact alone will make the immediate future a tough time for her; it always hurts when you lose your first pet. The FOX host also spoke about Willis having a personality, calling him “smart, stubborn, and sassy.” He was part-wolf, so that explains why he had a flair about him. And, Thompson also wrote about Willis’ love for treats. But more than anything, he had become her rock.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am reflecting on how much Willis taught me about life, love , protection , companionship and loyalty. He has been through it all with me. Sat by me when I was sad, smiling and playful when I was happy. Followed me around the house , waited for me while I was getting ready or having to pack & sitting outside my room like a bouncer in a club.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He was everything to me. I wanted more time with him, as all animal owners long for. Im so grateful I got to hold him as he passed so he knew I was there for him, like he’d always been for me.”

Willis’ passing comes as a double blow to Thompson, as she had lost her other dog, Daisy, late last year. She broke the news while on air for a TNF Nightcap, and broke into tears. While Thompson got to have some time with Willis, Daisy, who was with her for nine years, passed away unexpectedly. She was a rescue, and came to the much-loved FOX host after a tough past. She has also lost Pilot, another one of her senior and dear furry friends, a year ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charissa Thompson has always used her platform to advocate for rescues in need. On that very episode last year, she and the panel were discussing who they chose to highlight through the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats initiative. Thompson chose to showcase the German Shepherd Rescue of Orange County, from whom she adopted Daisy. Later, she also gifted the organization a van to help make their work easier.

Willis’ passing also had others in the broadcasting community show their support for Charissa Thompson in this tough time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans and NFL Community Rally Around Charissa Thompson

Erin Andrews, Thompson’s longtime friend and co-host on the Calm Down with Erin and Charissa podcast, was among the most notable to react to the emotional post. “We love you Willis! We will take care of your sweet mom for you,” she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Thompson is not in the studio, she spends her time in her beloved Ruby Ranch, where she’s also mom to cats, dogs, ducks, horses, and so many other animals. While they will keep her busy, losing a rock like Willis will be tough to move on from. Her extended FOX family also chimed in with supportive messages.

“Awww, Willis will always be with you. ALWAYS,” Jay Glazer wrote. “Sending you a ton of love CT! Love ya.”

“My heart breaks for you Charissa,” Kevin Burkhardt commented. “The pics show how much love you gave each other. Sending hugs. So sorry.”

ADVERTISEMENT

All of her FOX friends who commented are pet owners themselves. They know exactly the emotional devastation that Thompson is going through right now.

Former NFL lineman, and Thompson’s colleague, Andrew Whitworth, also paid tribute to Willis. “I’m so sorry CT. Willis was one of one. Love you.”

“Charissa, I am so sorry,” Fellow podcaster Kylie Kelce shared. “There is truly nothing like losing your dog. Sending so much love your way.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Like Thompson, Kylie Kelce is also an animal lover and has a small troupe of furry members in her family. She also adopted a rescued German Shepherd puppy in March this year.

Charissa Thompson does not have kids, a conscious decision she made in her life. But she never felt like she was lacking anything, thanks to special beings like Willis, Pilot, Daisy, and others. But with Willis’ loss, the scars that have developed with the losses of her other dogs will reopen again. It’s going to be a painful few weeks for the FOX host.