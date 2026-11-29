A jersey number, a scowl, and a locker room moment the internet refused to let go of. J.J. McCarthy’s “Nine” had everybody talking last year, and as it turns out, he was reading every word of it.

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Now a New York Giants quarterback, McCarthy sat down with the New York Post’s Steve Serby ahead of Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts and opened up about what that alter ego really meant to him. The answer was not what the memes suggested.

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“I was trying to mold this identity that wasn’t really me. The whole 9 thing was something that I pretty much said without really thinking about the precautions of it… I didn’t think it was gonna turn into what it turned into, and it’s a shame that nobody ever asked like, ‘Hey, why’d you say that? What were your true intentions with that?’ It was just getting mocked and kind of humiliated publicly. That was something that I, at the time, was just figuring out how to handle. Not many people go through that.”

Rewind to last season, when McCarthy revealed the name behind his scowl after a 27-24 win over the Detroit Lions. “Nine,” a nod to his jersey number, was fueled by the anger of missing 23 of his first 25 NFL games due to injuries, and he said, “I kind of love feeding that wolf.”

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Then the internet did what the internet does. The “9” meme spread like wildfire, and McCarthy recalled opening his phone one day to find a Brazilian soccer team using it, which left him stunned.

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He said his intentions were rooted in Kobe Bryant’s Black Mamba, the kind of alter ego plenty of athletes use to flip a switch between battle mode and life at home with his wife and son.

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He even pointed out that then-teammate Justin Jefferson, the Vikings wide receiver, had “Jets” as his own version.

The bigger lesson came from the backlash. McCarthy said quarterbacks are expected to fit a certain mold and that you cannot fully be yourself in this business, but public humiliation left him feeling like nothing could rattle him anymore, because the sun still comes up the next day.

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The scowl even followed him home. Back then, he joked that his fiancée “definitely doesn’t like when Nine comes home,” and she is now his wife, Katya, after the couple married in April.

Minnesota eventually moved on. The Giants acquired McCarthy on September 28 for a 2027 fifth-round pick, when he was the Vikings’ No. 3 quarterback behind Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz, and Jaxson Dart was sidelined by a knee injury.

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Giants head coach John Harbaugh called him “a strong, young quarterback.”

Yet the Post conversation went far deeper than a meme, and some of McCarthy’s most revealing answers had nothing to do with the field.

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Why J.J. McCarthy Traces His Toughest Chapter Back to a Lonely Year at IMG Academy

When asked about the low point of the depression he went through at 17, McCarthy described a stretch at IMG Academy, the Florida boarding school where he spent his senior year. He said it lasted “a good four months that felt like years.”

He pointed to COVID, being away from home for the first time, and constant disappointment from expectations that were never met, all of which made the year feel isolating and controlled. The tears were real, he admitted, but so was the support from teammates going through the same thing.

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That group went on to win a national championship, and McCarthy called them brothers for life. His biggest takeaway was deciding to stop being a victim and take ownership of his own actions, a lesson he now calls one of the best things that ever happened to him.

He also revealed that he was prescribed ADHD medication in his junior year of high school and spent years finding the right fit, noting that appetite suppression and late-night doses left him undernourished and short on sleep.

“I just realize how important the fundamental things in life are — just eating good food, and being in a good circadian rhythm, and being around great people, and how impactful having people care about you and true, genuine love is to human beings.”

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Fatherhood arrived at 22, in the middle of his first year as a starter, and he admitted he was ready and not ready at the same time. Today, his 14-month-old son Rome and Katya anchor his routine.

With the Giants sitting at 6-3-1 atop the NFC East and McCarthy 3-1 as their starter, the guy once mocked over a number is suddenly writing a much better story.