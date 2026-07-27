Jacoby Brissett Says He Doesn’t Know the Cardinals’ Offense After Signing a New Contract

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett just got a new 1-year, $15,500,000 contract and showed up to training camp. He was asked one simple question at the podium: whether he knew the new offense yet. His answer was instant.

“Hell no,” Brissett said, via Bo Brack on X. “I think we just ran all day one plays out there for me today. So I got a long way to go. But again, I’m willing to put the work in.”

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Brissett, 33, skipped all of Arizona’s voluntary offseason workouts and OTAs this spring while holding out for a better contract, as NFL.com reported. He showed up to mandatory minicamp only to avoid a $107,911 fine for three days of absence. He had not been in the building learning first-year head coach Mike LaFleur’s new offensive system until camp opened.

The contract situation dragged on right into training camp. Jacoby Brissett was originally in the second year of a two-year deal worth $4.88 million in base salary with only $1.5 million guaranteed, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. For a quarterback Arizona had touted as their starter, that number was nowhere near market rate for a Week 1 signal-caller.

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Imago LANDOVER, MD – JANUARY 01: Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett 7 looks on during the Cleveland Browns game versus the Washington Commanders on January 01, 2023, at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. Photo by Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 01 Browns at Commanders Icon155230101202

On Sunday, it finally got resolved. The Cardinals reworked his deal into a one-year contract worth $15.5 million with incentives that could push it to $21 million, as per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

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Brissett was visibly relieved when he spoke after practice. He also revealed just how much the contract uncertainty had been weighing on him.

“It’s your livelihood, it’s business and it’s part of this game,” Jacoby Brissett said per the Arizona Cardinals’ official website. “You want to be out there with the guys and that causes another stressor. I’m glad it’s over with.”

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He also admitted the stress had been costing him sleep. The same press conference included him joking that after one night of proper rest, he would be back to three hours of sleep per night for the NFL grind.

LaFleur confirmed Brissett will work with the starters beginning Tuesday. He stopped short of committing to him as the Week 1 starter.

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“I’m happy for him, I’m happy for our team,” LaFleur said, per the Cardinals’ official website.

Brissett had the best season of his career in 2025. He threw for 3,366 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions across 12 starts after taking over from an injured quarterback Kyler Murray in Week 6. The Cardinals went 1-11 in those starts, but Brissett’s individual performance was strong enough to earn consideration for the starting job heading into 2026.

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Veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew and rookie quarterback Carson Beck are behind him on the depth chart. But with a new offensive system and a contract situation just resolved days into camp, Jacoby Brissett is essentially starting from scratch right now.