Liam Coen’s Strong Demand From Jaguars Locker Room After Clearing Stance on Dolphins Loss

The Jaguars chose to rest nearly all of the main starters from the unofficial depth chart and instead turned the focus to first- and second-year players in the preseason finale. The goal was to evaluate depth and see who could step up when needed during the season. However, the Jaguars couldn’t keep up, falling 14-6 to the Miami Dolphins in the preseason finale.

Speaking after the loss, head coach Liam Coen explained that the team will need to improve moving forward. With a few weeks left before the season opener against the Carolina Panthers, he had a strong message for the locker room. “From now until Carolina, there needs to be continued improvement. But I am proud of this team and the way that they compete, the physicality… That continue to show up,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This is a developing story…