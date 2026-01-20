Liam Coen Sends Strong Message on Replacing Jaguars OC & DC Amid Browns & Dolphins Links

Essentials Inside The Story Success puts Jaguars staff in demand as coordinator interest intensifies

Udinski and Campanile land HC interviews after Jacksonville’s breakout season

Coen braces for possible exits while planning the next reload

A successful season can feel like a triumph, but it often comes at a cost. The Jacksonville Jaguars , who won the AFC South crown before getting eliminated in the AFC Wild Card round, seem to be at the same crossroads. The franchise’s success has attracted interest in their offensive coordinator, Grant Udinski, and their defensive coordinator, Anthony Campanile. The head coach, Liam Coen , recently shared his thoughts on the situation.

“It’s the frustrating part about success, and that’s why it’s always such a challenge to reload in this business and continue to win,” Coen said. “I think both of those guys are gonna get multiple opportunities. I think Grant obviously has Cleveland. Campanile has Miami, maybe others coming this way. It’s definitely something you want them to go through this process. I was fortunate enough to go through this process. You don’t wanna hold guys back. But it’s my job to find others, too.”

Anthony Campanile recently interviewed for the head coach position with the Miami Dolphins, who are familiar with the 43-year-old. He previously spent four years as a linebacker for the franchise. The Dolphins also explored the reunion before ultimately pivoting, hiring Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley as the franchise’s next head coach. Additionally, he was one of the several candidates to interview for the Baltimore Ravens’ head coaching position following the exit of John Harbaugh.

On the other hand, the Jaguars’ OC, Grant Udinski, has drawn a strong interest from the

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ offense and defense exceeded expectations in the 2025 season

Cleveland Browns , who are looking for a suitable head coach after firing Kevin Stefanski. After clearing the first stage, he is lined up for the second-round interview. If their deal goes through, the 30-year-old would become the youngest HC in NFL history, beating Sean McVay, who was almost 31.

Arriving at Jacksonville in 2025, Campanile took over a defensive unit that was struggling the previous season and turned it into a force to be reckoned with. In rushing yards conceded per game, the Jaguars ranked 1st in the NFL, a huge leap from 25th in 2024.

The Jaguars’ offense also saw similar success with Grant Udinski as the OC. The franchise ranked 6th in the league in terms of points per game in the 2025 season, a significant improvement from 26th the previous season.

Jaguars’ new and young coaching group, including Campanile and Udinski, was the driving force behind their success this season. Their combined effort and teamwork helped them win the AFC South title with an impressive 13-4 record. This season was the first time the franchise hit the milestone of 13 wins since 1999.

The franchise would certainly hope to keep its current OC and DC and carry forward the momentum next season. However, their departure seems imminent, with both Campanile and Udinski seeking better opportunities. At present, the details about their possible replacements are unknown, but HC Coen seems to understand that he could have to find the answers soon.

