Calls Mount Against Jaguars for Travis Hunter Decision as Jacksonville Makes Final Call on His Position

Essentials Inside The Story Hunter is expected to be fully fit for Week 1 after his knee recovery.

Jacksonville is planning a notable adjustment to his on-field usage in 2026.

The update has sparked mixed reactions among sections of the fanbase.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have made their decision on Travis Hunter’s future, but it’s a move that’s already drawing fire from the fanbase. Hunter played on both sides of the ball over the seven games he played before going down with a non-contact LCL injury in his right knee. Now, as the offseason begins, Hunter is set to return at the start of the 2026 season, per NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe, who also revealed a change in role for the youngster.

“Travis Hunter is expected to be 100 percent full goal by week one,” Cameron Wolfe said. “He had surgery on the LCL in his knee. He will play both sides again in 2026. The big change may come in the usage, from what I understand. They plan to play him as a full-time cornerback and a part-time receiver, which is a switch from last year when he played more than double his snaps at receiver than at cornerback.”

The move to a defense-first role is a significant shift from 2025, when his offensive potential was on full display. In just seven games, Hunter logged nearly double the snaps on offense (324) as he did on defense (162), translating that time into 28 catches and a touchdown, numbers that clearly resonated with the fanbase.

This decision also aligns with Jacksonville’s free-agent plans, as starting cornerbacks Montaric Brown and Greg Newsome II are both set to hit the open market. Hence, the Jaguars are expected to let at least one walk and clear Hunter’s path to a full-time starting role on defense.

Furthermore, on the offensive side of the ball, the Jaguars still have wideouts Brian Thomas Jr., Parker Washington, and Jakobi Meyers under contract, who performed well in 2025, leaving a reduced role for the young two-way star.

With his 2026 role clarified, head coach Liam Coen also provided a positive update on Hunter’s recovery during Super Bowl week.

“First and foremost, Travis looks great right now,” Coen said in an interview with CBS Sports. “I actually was in the weight room working out last week, saw him bouncing around, bouncing through. Looks great. Walking around. He’s excited. This was a minor setback for a major comeback, and he’s extremely mentally tough. He’s resilient. He’s never had a major injury like this in his career, but he’s attacked it the right way.”

But while the team is optimistic, many fans are unhappy about Hunter’s reduced offensive role and have taken to social media to voice their frustration.

Fans call out Jacksonville for altering Travis Hunter’s role for 2026

The passionate Jacksonville fan base hasn’t taken the news well. In response to the news, many Jaguars supporters expressed their discontent with the franchise’s decision.

“Worst news of the offseason by far…,” one fan wrote, expressing their disappointment at the Jaguars’ decision. Meanwhile, another supporter replied, “Why? It should be the opposite. He’s definitely better at receiver.” Similarly, another comment said, “He was better at wr, though.”

Further, fans also slammed the Jaguars for giving up too many assets to trade up to the second overall pick to select Hunter. Jacksonville gave up the No. 5 pick, a second-round pick (No. 36), a fourth-round selection (No. 126), and a 2026 first-round pick from the Jaguars while receiving the No. 2 pick, a fourth-round choice (No. 104), and a sixth-round selection (No. 200) from the Cleveland Browns.

“The Jaguars traded up and gave up a first-round pick for a cornerback,” one supporter wrote, while another replied, “Trade looks worse though.”

While the Jaguars’ front office is betting on Hunter’s defensive prowess to shore up their secondary, the fan backlash underscores the risk of limiting a player celebrated for his two-way dynamism. How Hunter adapts, and how the fanbase responds, will be a critical storyline for Jacksonville in 2026