“Can He Do It?”: Legendary Broncos CB Weighs In on Travis Hunter Conundrum After Heisman Winner’s Impressive Season

Very few NFL players have what it takes to hold roles on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball. And after the league permanently adopted the unlimited substitution rules in 1950, full-time two-way players have been almost non-existent in the league. But Travis Hunter, selected No. 2 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, is an anomaly who won the Heisman Trophy during his collegiate years at Colorado for his elite performance at both wide receiver and cornerback.

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As Hunter enters his second year in the league following a rookie season marred by injuries, questions regarding the sustainability of the sophomore Jaguars player taking on both offensive and defensive roles have emerged once again. Speaking to former Bills cornerback Darius Slay Jr. on The NFL Today+ pre-game show, Broncos legend Champ Bailey spoke about what he hoped to see from Hunter.

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“The moment he [Travis Hunter] steps on the field, you see the potential and how much he can make an impact. I think, you know, my stance, because I know he’s very adamant about playing both ways. And I understand that because I had that same mentality coming into the league,” Bailey said, per NFL on CBS’s October 31 X post. “Problem is, can he do it at one time? I just know at some point there’s going to be one or the other.”

As someone who was a two-way player in college, Bailey understood Hunter’s dilemma well. During his three years at Georgia, Bailey recorded 147 tackles, eight interceptions, and 27 pass breakups on defense, along with 978 receiving yards and five touchdowns on offense.

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However, after he entered the NFL as a first-round draft pick by the Washington Redskins in 1999, the level of competition, the complexity of the league’s defensive playbook, and the physical toll made full-time two-way play impractical for him.

Bailey’s speed and instincts made him immediately elite on defense. Teams valued him primarily as a shutdown corner who could match up against the opponent’s best receiver and defend the run, leading him to shift completely to a defensive role.

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The 2019 Hall of Famer inductee, who was long-touted as the best two-way player to enter the league, seems to see the same potential for greatness in Hunter, which was why he mentioned that he wanted to see the Broncos player become a key element of the team, rather than just a trump card who came in clutch at dire moments.

But after seeing him in action in the Jaguars’ Week 6 international game, Bailey was forced to admit that Hunter really did seem to be equally good at both his roles on the gridiron. During the Houston game, Hunter recorded a crucial touchdown reception and an end-zone interception. This made him the first player in the league since Brian Dawkins in 2002 to make an impact on both sides of the ball in the same game.

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“I don’t want him to be a guy that can make impact every now and then. I want him to be in a position where he can impact the game, you know, at a position that he feels most comfortable. But when you watch the game he played against Houston, you’re like, man, like you really don’t know anything. What you should do with him. It’s like you want him to do everything because he’s so good at everything.”

During his two years at Colorado, Hunter recorded 153 receptions for 1979 yards and 20 touchdowns as a receiver, while also scoring 66 combined tackles and seven interceptions for 55 yards as a cornerback. However, he was unable to showcase his full potential in his rookie year after he sustained an LCL tear during practice last October.

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Considering that taking on either defensive or offensive roles comes with specific injury risks of their own, taking on both increases that risk significantly more. Most teams following a predominantly two-platoon structure do not work in Hunter’s favor either, since he will have to evenly split his time to accommodate the requirements for both roles, be it at practice or at team meetings.

As of now, Hunter is focusing on maintaining his health, and the Jaguars are managing his role to avoid overburdening him. So, whether he will continue to play both offense and defense or if he will follow in Bailey’s footsteps and embrace one of the two is yet to be seen.