Concerns Mount for Trevor Lawrence at Camp as Liam Coen Heaps Praise on $30M CB

Jacksonville’s training camp turned into a frustration fest for its supposed dynamic duo. Trevor Lawrence and Brian Thomas Jr. struggled to find a rhythm throughout camp, leaving fans wondering where the magic went. Thomas didn’t hide his disappointment when things went wrong, kicking balls after missed connections and punching practice field padding after mental lapses. The receivers’ visible anger told the story of a partnership that hasn’t clicked yet. Time keeps ticking away for Jacksonville’s star tandem to develop chemistry before the season starts. But the mounting pressure weighed heaviest on Trevor’s shoulders.

On August 5, Trevor Lawrence’s mounting pressure reached a boiling point when Jourdan Lewis picked him off for the second time in three practices. The cornerback’s diving interception of a pass intended for Parker Washington highlighted Jacksonville’s offensive struggles and defensive dominance throughout camp. Lewis has turned training camp into his personal highlight reel since arriving from Dallas. Coach Liam Coen wasn’t surprised by another spectacular defensive play from his veteran leader. The $30 million cornerback continues proving his worth with consistent excellence that sets the tone for Jacksonville’s secondary rebuild.

“It’s every day,” Coen said about Lewis’s impact. “You guys have seen how many diving, either pass breakups or interceptions he’s had… From the moment we sat down and talked in my office till now, it’s been exactly what he has said he wanted to do and what we also wanted from him — from a veteran leader. Professional, showing some of these guys the way, and he’s taken that role on, and run with it.” Coen’s praise reflects Lewis’s seamless transition from Dallas to Jacksonville after signing a three-year, $30 million deal with $20 million guaranteed. The veteran has lined up both outside and inside, showcasing the versatility that made him such a coveted free agent target.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen meets with the media following rookie minicamp at Miller Electric Center.

Lawrence’s struggles stem partly from last season’s disrupted chemistry with Brian Thomas Jr. Missing seven games and countless practice reps hurt their connection development when Thomas was a rookie. The team relied heavily on Christian Kirk, Gabe Davis, and Evan Engram early, while Thomas exploded later with backup Mac Jones under center. Tuesday’s practice became a disaster for Jacksonville’s offense. Five penalties and a fumbled exchange between John Wolford and Quintin Morris capped off their worst showing of camp.

Lawrence took full responsibility for the unit’s sluggish performance. “Today was definitely one of our worst days as an offense,” Lawrence admitted. “Even speaking just personally, I felt like I maybe didn’t see it as great today. I just felt like we were moving a little slow coming off the off day. Just need to bring a little more juice next time.” Former coaches Tom Coughlin and Jon Gruden watched from the sidelines, adding extra scrutiny to an already challenging practice session.

But amid all the training camp chaos and mounting pressure, Trevor Lawrence found a bright spot that has him genuinely fired up. The struggling quarterback can’t wait to share the field with Jacksonville’s electrifying new two-way weapon.

Trevor Lawrence can’t contain his excitement for Travis Hunter’s debut

Trevor Lawrence’s anticipation of Travis Hunter’s NFL debut has reached a fever pitch. Jacksonville’s franchise quarterback watched the two-way superstar dominate during Friday’s scrimmage and knows football fans are about to witness something special when the Jaguars host Pittsburgh on August 9. Hunter brings unprecedented versatility to Jacksonville after his Heisman Trophy-winning season at Colorado. The rare two-way talent excelled at both wide receiver and cornerback, making him the most exciting rookie prospect in years. His ability to impact games on both sides of the ball has teammates buzzing with anticipation.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter 12 runs during the first organized team activity at Miller Electric Center Monday, May 19, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla.

Lawrence couldn’t hide his enthusiasm when discussing Hunter’s upcoming preseason debut. The quarterback’s excitement stems from watching Hunter’s Friday performance, which offered a tantalizing preview of what’s coming. “Really excited,” Lawrence said after Tuesday’s practice. “I mean, if Friday was a glimpse of it, we should all be excited to see him running around out there, wherever it’s at on offense, defense — hopefully more offense, throwing that in there for us.” Lawrence’s playful dig about wanting more offensive snaps reflects Jacksonville’s depth chart reality. Hunter starts at wide receiver while backing up at cornerback, showing the team’s commitment to utilizing his dual talents throughout the season.

Last week’s scrimmage gave Hunter his first full two-way experience, logging 17 offensive snaps and 21 defensive snaps. Tuesday’s practice continued that pattern, with Hunter switching from a teal jersey to a white mesh tank top when transitioning between units. Hunter’s learning curve continues as Jacksonville protects his development in complex formations like two tight end sets.