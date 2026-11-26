It’s been more than a year since the Jacksonville Jaguars’ versatile star Travis Hunter and social media influencer Leanna Lenee got married, and they haven’t forgotten to celebrate each day as special. This time, though, there was a special occasion to do that again, and the fans loved it.

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“Happy 25th birthday to my Wife❤️,” Hunter wrote in an Instagram post on Lenee’s birthday.

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The couple got married on May 24 and have since had a one-year-old son.

Hunter has always been the one to plan something extravagant on any special occasion that includes her wife. Just two years back, on her 23rd birthday, Hunter planned a Mexico vacation for her, with her hotel room decorated and left with an “I love you” message on the hotel bed with rose petals.

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He also left a card for her, reading, “Baby, I hope you enjoy your flowers, cake, wine, and room decor. I love you so much. HAPPY BIRTHDAY,” with his signature at the end.

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Not only that, but he also went on a shopping spree for her and bought her items from expensive brands as a surprise when she came home from her vacation. Last year was Hunter’s low, considering he suffered an LCL tear in his right knee, but despite his injury, he still didn’t forget to celebrate his wife’s birthday.

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Hunter decorated their Jacksonville mansion with a Hello Kitty theme last year, and even Lenee surprised Hunter on her birthday, rocking a stunning custom Travis Hunter Jacksonville fit.

Just back on May 18, Lenee celebrated Hunter’s birthday, congratulating him on Instagram and writing, “I love growing up with you.”

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While raising her son, Lenee has also been supportive of her husband’s passion and his career, and travels with her one-year-old son to watch Hunter’s games. Just a few days back, Lenee talked about the struggles she has traveling with a toddler.

“Right now, this is like the time where I’m super busy with traveling constantly every single week on the plane,” Lenee said, as the NFL season is ongoing. “And I’ve really been complaining about it because it really is a lot of traveling with a one-year-old who’s like entering his toddler phase.”

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She later said that she needed to “stop complaining” and that she was blessed to have a life like this.

Meanwhile, Hunter has been on his own journey. After returning from an injury in his rookie year, Hunter was expected to be a versatile threat to his opponents, and he has become one of the most fearsome cornerbacks in the league, able to make runs as well when needed.

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But recently, his team suffered a 23-18 loss against the New York Giants, and he wants to give everything to his team at his caliber to overcome the defeat and further help the team.

“You want to continue to do what we think is going to give us the best chance at winning throughout the course of the week,” Hunter said. “And so, if that’s Travis getting more touches, then absolutely will.”

While Hunter continues to fight this season, he remembered his wife’s special day, with her commenting, “Thank you ❤️.”

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The post also drew dozens of birthday wishes from fans and followers.

Psychology expert and life coach Dr. Cheyenne Bryant congratulated her on her birthday, commenting, “Happy birthday pretty girl! 🤍”

One fan had the same birth date as Lenee and wrote, “Shiii we got the same bday tell em hbd.”

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“Trav is a good dude, let them enjoy the day!! Happy birthday,” another fan wrote.

While many congratulated Lenee, one of them demanded performance from Hunter in his upcoming game. The fan wrote, “I need 2 interception vs titans.”

“Happy Bday queen mamaaaaaa 💕🫶🥳,” a fan commented.

Hunter will play against the Tennessee Titans next on Sunday, with the team looking to bounce back from the latest loss, sitting at a record of 7-3 for now. The Jaguars beat the Titans 40-23 earlier this season.