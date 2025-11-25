Congratulations Pour In for Travis Hunter’s Wife, Leanna, After Personal Announcement

Essentials Inside The Story Travis Hunter’s wife Leanna shares a fresh personal update online

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ two-way rookie sensation, Travis Hunter, had planned out a grand celebration for his wife, Leanna Hunter, for her 24th birthday. The 22-year-old has been out for the season after injuring his knee in a non-contact injury in practice on October 30 that required surgery. But this hasn’t stopped Hunter from celebrating the special moment with his wife.

The former Colorado Buffaloes star has always made it a point to prepare a special celebration for Leanna, like her last birthday when Travis Hunter surprised Leanna with a vacation to Mexico and a crazy luxury shopping spree. But this time, he decorated his Jacksonville mansion with a Hello Kitty theme for her birthday party. Leanna shared a video of the festivities alongside a photo on her Instagram stories.

“And mostly, thank you, Jesus, for gifting me another year of this beautiful life,” read the caption for the picture she shared on Instagram.

Leanna and Travis have been together since their high school days in Georgia. She was with him throughout his time in college, including his 2024 season at Colorado, where he won the Heisman trophy after a dominant season on both sides of the ball, posting 92 catches with 14 TDs as well as 31 tackles and 4 interceptions.

Leanna Hunter's story

Credits: Instagram / @leannalenee

In February, Hunter proposed to Lenee with an extravagant ring, and then the couple got married in Tennessee in May of this year. After the wedding, Travis Hunter has had a quiet rookie season on both sides of the ball. Hunter recorded 28 receptions for 298 receiving yards and one touchdown on offense. Defensively, he recorded 15 tackles and three pass deflections across seven games before being injured.

Coming back to Leanna, she also shared an Instagram story featuring the birthday wishes received from her supporters.

Fans shower Leanna Hunter with birthday messages

As celebrations continued in the Hunter household, Leanna Hunter was serenaded with countless heartwarming messages on social media for her 24th birthday. One of her supporters wrote, “Happy Birthday Lee, that is too cute!” while another shared, “You deserve it all.” Similarly, a few supporters also commented, “Happy birthday, beautiful!!”

She also shared an Instagram post with a caption, “24💖🌸💗💞,” which also received many messages of love and adulation from her followers. Starting the list of congratulatory messages, WNBA superstar Angel Reese wrote, “Happy birthday, gorgeous 😍.” While other comments said, “More Life Sis💙🙏🏽🎊,” “❤️HBD 🎊🥳🎈🎂 shine on!!!”, “Happy birthday, you beautiful human!🥰🫶🏼.”

With Travis Hunter being out of footballing action for a considerable time, as reports reveal he will be ready to go by May of next year, he has a lot of time to spend some special time with his wife, Leanna Hunter, as they have begun an exciting new chapter of their lives.