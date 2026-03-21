Congratulations Pour In From Justin Jefferson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, & More as Veteran NFL WR Announces Retirement

Essentials Inside The Story This veteran WR closes a chapter that started in childhood

His journey wasn't perfect but he still earned deep respect across locker rooms

Reactions from the NFL world poured in to show their support for his decision

For two years, a kid from Alexandria, Louisiana, waited for a single chance to touch the ball. He was just a ghost on the field, simply relegated to the scout team. But then came the 2015 Texas Bowl against Texas Tech. LSU finally handed him the ball on a simple end-around, his first real touch in college. He didn’t run that day; he sprinted 79 yards for a touchdown. That day, the ghost disappeared, and it was the moment the world finally saw D.J. Chark.

But that was just the jumpstart of a career he had once dreamed of since he was seven years old. He was then selected 61st overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018, and then went on to have a career that earned him the nickname “Flash.” Now, a little over two decades later, he is retiring at the age of 29, as one of the best wide receivers in the league.

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“After much contemplation, I have decided to share a proper farewell as I navigate retirement,” former Los Angeles Chargers WR Chark wrote on March 20 on an Instagram post. “My journey began at the age of 7 when I signed up for football, unaware of the profound impact it would have on my life. I simply loved the sport and had the unwavering support of my parents. Years later, I received the support of my wife, kids, family, and thousands of fans!”

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“As I write this, I reflect on the challenges I’ve faced and overcome, as well as the rewards I’ve reaped. I’ve learned to appreciate every experience and not take any of them for granted. As I enter this next chapter of my life, I remain committed to being an active pillar in my community, empowering the youth through charitable work. The possibilities ahead are endless, and that excites me. I am grateful for all my teammates, fans, and every organization I have had the privilege to play for. All glory goes to God; I am forever thankful.”

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It’s hard not to notice how he chose to say goodbye. Chark didn’t lead his retirement with anything other than gratitude for those who were through thick and thin over the years. Lucky for him, he had a strong support system from the get-go. Even during those initial tough phases, his parents, Shirley and Darrell Chark, were there as a rock. He also met the love of his life, Chantelle Chark, when he was just 17 years old. Now, at just 29, he may be hanging up his cleats, but not really completely.

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His impact in the game is simply taking a different shape. He has started Chark’s Sports Performance Academy, where he is pouring everything he has learned back into the next generation. He also started the Chark Family Foundation in 2023, which focuses on uplifting youth and underserved communities through mentorship and wellness. In many ways, he’s recreating for others what once carried him through.

Because if at all, his journey in the NFL was full of ups and downs, and breaking through and adjusting. His time in Jacksonville with the Jaguars was a mix of good and bad moments. Over four seasons, he struggled with injuries that kept him from starting more games, appearing in only 43. However, 2019 was a standout year for him, as he achieved 1,008 receiving yards and scored eight touchdowns, which got him selected for the Pro Bowl.

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That season, however, showed just how dangerous he could be. He recorded three games over 100 yards, including a standout performance against the Carolina Panthers. In that game, he made eight catches from 11 passes, gaining 164 yards and scoring two touchdowns. Even though the Jags only won six games, including a postseason matchup, Chark always gave the fans in Duval something to celebrate.

After that, his career took him across the league. He had a season with the Detroit Lions, where he really stood out, then went to the Carolina Panthers during a rough year that only saw two wins. Later on, joined the Chargers and then the Falcons, after which he decided to finally retire early to preserve his health for his family and for himself.

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And now that he made the announcement, the reaction came quickly. Stars like Justin Jefferson and Amon-Ra St. Brown, along with other stars across the league, filled his comments with praise.

Someone called DJ Chark a ‘legend’

After seven seasons in the league, DJ Chark walks away with respect across the board, and the reaction says a lot about his journey. Once the news spread, NFL players, both past and present, quickly praised him as a great player and a dedicated teammate over the years.

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“Congrats bro 🦈🙏🏽,” Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown wrote, while Vikings star Justin Jefferson added, “🫶🏾.”

Notably, St. Brown and Chark played together in Detroit during the 2022 season. That season, Chark was solid, racking up 502 yards and finishing third on the team. He also earned a C grade and ranked 45th in PFSN’s WR Impact Metric.

At the same time, more voices from around the league joined in.

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“A true legend 🤞🏾” veteran WR Michael Gallup posted, while former RB Leonard Fournette kept it simple with “My brother love you.”

Those reactions reflect a career that started in Duval after being drafted out of LSU and grew into a reliable deep threat. Over 76 games, Chark recorded 216 receptions for 3,100 yards and 24 touchdowns, numbers that underline his impact.

Now, as he turns the page, the focus shifts beyond football.

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“Congrats brotha, life just beginning!” WR Allen Lazard commented, pointing toward what comes next for the former Jaguars standout.

While his career might not generate Hall of Fame talk, DJ Chark leaves the sport with a reputation for being respectful and grateful in every locker room. Additionally, the memories he produced throughout Duval, the Motor City, and other places will remain with him even after he has played his last snap.