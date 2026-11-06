“Definitely Crossed the Line”: Former Ravens Coach Issues Apology to Liam Coen for Disrespecting Jaguars HC on Pat McAfee’s Show

Back in January 2025, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen attempted a “Duuuval” chant. It happened in his very first press conference as the franchise’s youngest head coach, while he talked about Jacksonville and the Jaguars community. It received mixed reactions from the public for being awkward and a bit cringeworthy. But now, former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano revived the conversation.

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During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Pagano walked out of the set as McAfee and his guests bantered about the Jaguars vs. Ravens game. Of course, as a former Ravens coach, Pagano had to choose Baltimore for the win. To establish his support for his former team, he left the set and returned with a Ravens sweatshirt on.

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In that frenzy, he mocked Coach Coen’s “Duuuval” chant attempt. Pagano had his hands near his ears when he mocked the “Duuuval” chant. When fans began slamming him for the disrespect, Pagano had no choice but to apologize.

“Definitely crossed the line today,” Pagano apologized after a fan called him out on X for disrespecting Coen. “Have mad respect for Coach Coen and what he’s doing in Jacksonville. That was wrong I own that. My apologies to Coach and all who watch. I will be better…on that note I’m still riding with the Ravens +10.”

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Even Pat McAfee knew that Pagano made a mistake with his mockery.

“That is a bad decision,” McAfee said as he interrupted the former Ravens defensive coordinator. “Get him off the tight. Jesus. It’s disrespectful at this point.”

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Pagano quickly apologized, saying he didn’t mean anything by his mockery. But McAfee knew that “Liam Coen heard that.”

But Coen didn’t really react to Pagano’s words. Instead, he seemingly took note of Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell’s advice. Back in August 2025, the two of them advised Coen to use the awkwardness of the “Duuuval” rally cry as fuel while settling into the new role.

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“I spoke to Nick Sirianni at the owners’ meetings. Obviously everybody in the world was busting my chops about the (introductory) press conference,” Coen said on The Pat McAfee Show back in 2025. “Totally acceptable and understandable. But what was cool was Nick Sirianni grabbed me at the owners meetings—never met him before—and was like, ‘Dude, use that. Use it as fuel. Your players will rally. They get scrutinized all the time in the media. And so when their coach does own that. Use it. Take it and ultimately, just be yourself.’”

Coen made calls that dominated the field against the Ravens. Through the first three quarters of the game, the Jaguars prevented the Ravens from scoring even a single touchdown. All they had were three points from a field goal in the first quarter. Meanwhile, Trevor Lawrence led the Jaguars with a 17-point margin at that time.