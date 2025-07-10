Deion Sanders Brushes Off Panic After WR Exodus Led by Travis Hunter and Two Others Leaves Big Shoes

The 2024 season was a statement year for Colorado. Coach Deion Sanders turned the Buffaloes into must-watch TV, finishing 9-4 with a dominant 7-2 run in the Big 12. A huge part of that success came from electric plays by two-way phenom Travis Hunter, who dazzled on both sides of the ball before heading to the NFL’s Jaguars. But he wasn’t alone – standout receivers like Jimmy Horn Jr. and LaJohntay Wester also left big shoes to fill after their departures. So, is Colorado in trouble?

Not according to Coach Prime. At Big 12 Media Days, Sanders couldn’t stop raving about his new-look receiving corps. No panic, no hesitation – just pure confidence. He called them ‘unbelievable‘ and promised the world would see why soon. “They are they are awesome,” Deion said. “I can’t wait to unleash them. They’re great.” The coach acknowledged the challenge ahead, saying, “Now you gotta understand they’re replacing some dogs… all four of them will be in a professional camp from a year ago.” He didn’t name names, but the math isn’t hard: Travis Hunter’s gone to the NFL, along with playmakers like Jimmy Horn Jr. and LaJohntay Wester. That’s a lot of firepower to replace.

But Sanders isn’t sweating it. “These young men are unbelievable,” he said, doubling down. “I can’t wait till the world gets a glimpse of these receivers.” He name-checked freshmen and newcomers, beaming like a coach who’s already seen something special in practice. “We have some youngsters from freshmen on up that can flat out go get it.”

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos head coach Deion Sanders against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium.

Of course, filling Hunter’s shoes won’t be easy – the guy played both ways at an elite level. But Colorado didn’t just sit around hoping for the best. They reloaded with talent like Hykeem Williams and Joseph Williams, two high-ceiling additions who could turn Sanders’ hype into highlights. Hykeem Williams, once a top high school prospect and former Florida State wide receiver, just committed to Colorado. Coach Deion Sanders made him his fifth pickup from the spring transfer portal. While Joseph was once hyped as a five-star recruit in 2023, he entered the portal with a .8700 transfer rating, ranking 286th overall and 58th among wide receivers. Still, he was the highest-rated pass catcher available when he made the move. Now, he heads to Boulder with four years to play three, hoping to revive that early buzz under Coach Prime.

The best part? Sanders’ confidence wasn’t corporate coach-speak. It was raw, unfiltered belief. “I’m proud of what we’ve brought into Boulder,” he said. And if Prime’s betting on this group, it’s hard not to watch.

Why Deion Sanders isn’t worried about the exodus

When Deion Sanders talks about his receivers with that kind of excitement, you know something special might be brewing. But let’s be real, replacing Jags‘ Travis Hunter’s 57 catches for 721 yards and 5 touchdowns would be tough for any program. Then there’s Jimmy Horn Jr.’s 58 receptions for 567 yards and LaJohntay Wester’s team-leading 931 yards- all now playing on Sundays. Gone are the playmakers who lit up scoreboards last season. Their departures left big cleats to fill, but Colorado’s new duo might just have the talent to step up.

Enter Hykeem Williams, the former five-star Florida State recruit who had scouts buzzing about his ‘freakish athleticism’. The 6’2″ wideout showed flashes of brilliance in limited action for the Seminoles, including a 44-yard TD catch against Syracuse that demonstrated exactly why Sanders wanted him in Boulder.

Then there’s Joseph Williams, the American Conference Freshman of the Year at Tulsa. The numbers tell the story – 588 yards on just 30 catches and 5 TDs. That kind of big-play ability translates to any conference. What makes this interesting isn’t just their talents, but how they complement each other. Williams brings the size and red zone threat that Colorado lacked last season. Williams offers the explosive downfield speed to stretch defenses. Together, they represent Sanders’ vision for a more versatile passing attack.

The truth? No single player will replace what Hunter did – a two-way phenomenon who changed games on both sides of the ball. But in Williams and Williams (yes, it’s going to get confusing), Colorado might have found something equally dangerous – a receiver corps with different weapons for different situations.

As Sanders put it, these new guys “can flat out go get it.” Now we’ll see if they can go get those 1,900+ receiving yards and 16 TDs that just walked out the door to the NFL. If their past performances are any indication, Colorado’s passing game might just surprise some people.