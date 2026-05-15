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Did Trevor Lawrence Cut His Hair? Fact Checking Viral Post on Jaguars QB

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Ishani Jayara

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May 14, 2026 | 10:31 PM EDT

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Did Trevor Lawrence Cut His Hair? Fact Checking Viral Post on Jaguars QB

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Ishani Jayara

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May 14, 2026 | 10:31 PM EDT

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A Trevor Lawrence without his glorious mane of golden hair sounds unfathomable, right? It’s the one thing the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback will always be known for. However, there are some suspicious pictures of Lawrence with (very) short hair doing the rounds on social media. Turns out, there’s more to this jarring development.

The Jaguars took a wild approach to announce their season schedule. Trevor Lawrence approached a barber’s chair, sat on it, and a pair of scissors snipped away at his hair. Gone were the blonde locks that reached his shoulders, and fans were left with a Lawrence who was unrecognizable. As the barber swept away the clipped hair on the floor, the schedule was revealed.

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The dramatic transformation immediately sparked reactions online from fans of the QB’s signature look. However, Jaguars fans quickly pointed out that the haircut was not real. The post even highlighted the visible wig line near Lawrence’s neck, reassuring everyone that his iconic hair remains untouched.

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Ishani Jayara

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Ishani Jayara is an NFL Writer at EssentiallySports, covering the league with a focus on team narratives, season arcs, and the evolving dynamics that shape professional football. Introduced to the sport through friends, what began as casual interest steadily grew into a deep engagement with the game, guiding her toward football journalism. A longtime San Francisco 49ers supporter, she brings an informed fan’s perspective while maintaining editorial balance in her reporting. Her path into sports media has been shaped by experience in fast-paced digital environments, where she learned to navigate breaking news cycles, long-form storytelling, and the demands of consistent publishing. Alongside this, her professional background in quality-focused roles sharpened her attention to detail, structure, and clarity, qualities that now define her editorial approach. At EssentiallySports, Ishani concentrates on unpacking key NFL moments, tracking shifting team identities, and connecting on-field performances with the broader narratives surrounding the league.

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Afreen Kabir

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