Did Trevor Lawrence Cut His Hair? Fact Checking Viral Post on Jaguars QB

A Trevor Lawrence without his glorious mane of golden hair sounds unfathomable, right? It’s the one thing the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback will always be known for. However, there are some suspicious pictures of Lawrence with (very) short hair doing the rounds on social media. Turns out, there’s more to this jarring development.

The Jaguars took a wild approach to announce their season schedule. Trevor Lawrence approached a barber’s chair, sat on it, and a pair of scissors snipped away at his hair. Gone were the blonde locks that reached his shoulders, and fans were left with a Lawrence who was unrecognizable. As the barber swept away the clipped hair on the floor, the schedule was revealed.

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The dramatic transformation immediately sparked reactions online from fans of the QB’s signature look. However, Jaguars fans quickly pointed out that the haircut was not real. The post even highlighted the visible wig line near Lawrence’s neck, reassuring everyone that his iconic hair remains untouched.

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This is a developing story.