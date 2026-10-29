“Everybody’s Calling Me a Bust”: Jaguars’ Travis Hunter Claps Back at Critics Over Two-Way Struggles

Travis Hunter was drafted No. 2 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft because he could make plays as both a wide receiver and a cornerback. But after the Jacksonville Jaguars sharply reduced his offensive workload this season, the same versatility that made him a Heisman Trophy winner has become a reason for critics to question his value. Hunter has now addressed the criticism, explaining why he believes the “bust” label misses what actually happened to him.

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“Everybody’s calling me a bust because I got hurt last year,” Hunter said on the Chasing No 1 podcast with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and host Annie Agar. “And it wasn’t because I was playing both sides of the ball. It was just a freak accident that happened in practice. Something I do routine every day, running in a straight line, and I just misplaced my step. That’s what happened.”

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Hunter’s comments come after sports personality Jason Whitlock called him a bust following Jacksonville’s 20-13 loss to the Denver Broncos on September 20. Whitlock took issue with the Jaguars’ use of the young star, arguing that Deion Sanders had promoted Hunter’s two-way ability at Colorado.

“Say it with me. Travis Hunter is a bust,” Whitlock wrote on X. “He’s a good kid. Deion sold him as a 2-way player and making history…. instead of selling him as ‘go be a shutdown corner’ and maybe play a handful of offensive snaps.”

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The criticism followed a game in which Hunter played 37 defensive snaps, six on offense and one on special teams. He had recorded only 10 offensive snaps through Jacksonville’s first two games, a strikingly small role for a player whose two-way talent was central to his draft appeal.

Hunter, however, said he has little interest in defending himself against the label.

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“I don’t got to go explain myself. I know what happened. We know what happened. We know how it happened. So, I don’t be pretty much paying attention to it. But when people say that, I look at, and I laugh and then, when I do something good…they try to move the goalpost. It’s just funny,” he added.

His latest performance against the Houston Texans gave him a timely response on the field. In Jacksonville’s 34-31 loss in London on October 18, Hunter caught four passes for 59 yards and a touchdown. He also intercepted quarterback C.J. Stroud in the end zone late in the fourth quarter, giving the Jaguars another chance to complete their comeback.

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The plays offered a reminder of why Jacksonville traded up from No. 5 to No. 2 in the 2025 NFL Draft to select Hunter, sending Cleveland additional draft capital that included a 2026 first-round pick. At Colorado, Hunter became the first player since Charles Woodson in 1997 to win the Heisman Trophy while making a major impact on both sides of the ball.

Jacksonville head coach Liam Coen has said the team still wants Hunter involved on offense, even as his defensive responsibilities have grown. The balance has been difficult to find, and the limited early-season usage gave Whitlock an opening to question the original vision.

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Hunter’s comments won’t end the debate over his two-way role. But he sees his injury as an accident, not a reason to stop playing both sides. His touchdown and interception against Houston showed why Jacksonville drafted him.