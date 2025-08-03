Ex-NFL Scout Brutally Snubs Trevor Lawrence for Rookie After Jaguars HC Dismissed Mistakes

Jacksonville is charging into the new season with high hopes. And all eyes are on Trevor Lawrence to finally deliver as the franchise QB. The team believes this could be his year – HC Liam Coen’s arrival, fresh offensive schemes, and a reset after a rocky 2024. Moreover, early camp sessions have shown flashes of a sharper, more dynamic offense. Even the mock game at EverBank Stadium had fans buzzing. However, not everyone is convinced.

While the Jaguars’ camp focuses on progress, a bold take from a former NFL scout has stirred debate. In a stunning dismissal of Lawrence’s potential, he’d rather bet on an unproven rookie than stick with Jacksonville’s $200 million man. And after the head coach downplayed early mistakes, the criticism only grows louder. Is this just tough love, or a sign that doubts around Lawrence aren’t going away? The skepticism comes from none other than John Middlekauff, who never shies away from controversial takes. His latest target? The Jaguars’ faith in their franchise QB.

“If you were a GM right now and had to pick one quarterback to start your franchise with, would you rather have Cam Ward or Trevor Lawrence? It wouldn’t even be a question for me. I’d take Cam Ward,” Middlekauff declared. “I just don’t think Trevor Lawrence is that good.” The comparison alone would raise eyebrows.

Lawrence, the former No. 1 pick with five years of NFL experience, versus Cam Ward, an undrafted rookie who hasn’t taken a single professional snap. But Middlekauff’s reasoning cuts deeper than just raw potential. “I’m getting a guy on a rookie contract. So if it does fail in a couple years, three years, I can pivot out of it,” he explained.

It’s a harsh reality check for a player once considered a can’t-miss prospect. Lawrence entered the league in 2021 with Andrew Luck-level hype, drafted first overall to rescue the Jaguars team coming off a 1-15 season. There were bright spots. His 2022 playoff run, a Pro Bowl nod, and moments where he flashed the arm talent and poise that made him so highly touted. But injuries, inconsistency, and constant coaching changes have kept him from reaching the elite tier many expected.

Last season’s torn labrum only added to the concerns. Now, with a massive contract extension (five years, $275 million) in hand, the pressure is higher than ever. While Middlekauff’s scathing assessment intensifies the scrutiny on Lawrence, the QB’s performance in Jacksonville’s recent mock game, along with his HC’s response to his mistakes, only adds more fuel to the debate.

Liam Coen’s vote of confidence for Trevor Lawrence

The criticism surrounding Trevor Lawrence gained even more layers after Jacksonville’s recent mock game at EverBank Stadium. The QB’s performance – and his HC’s reaction – told two different stories. As the crowd buzzed with anticipation for Lawrence’s first live action since his injury-marred 2024 season, all eyes tracked every throw, every decision from the $200 million man.

While he flashed moments of sharp execution, including three TDs, the night wasn’t flawless – a missed connection with Travis Hunter here, an interception on a risky end-zone toss to Parker Washington there. Yet when pressed for evaluation, first-year HC Liam Coen struck an overwhelmingly positive tone: “I thought he played awesome.”

Coen highlighted Lawrence’s quick decisions and aggressive ball placement, though he didn’t gloss over the errors. “The ball was getting driven constantly… He missed a few for sure,” he admitted, referencing the Hunter near-TD. Even the interception earned nuance from Coen, who split blame between Lawrence’s lob and Washington’s route timing. But the overarching message was clear: Jacksonville’s staff saw progress.

The coach praised OC Grant Udinski‘s scheme and the offensive line’s protection, emphasizing how the unscripted environment revealed encouraging signs. “To see the pass game open up… and protect fairly well, that was definitely something I was pleased with,” Coen noted, framing the night as a stepping stone rather than a final exam.

For critics like Middlekauff, however, these measured takeaways might ring hollow. A franchise QB shouldn’t need qualifiers – ‘awesome’ play shouldn’t include end-zone picks or missed reads, even in August. As Lawrence works to silence doubters, the disconnect between external scrutiny and internal optimism grows louder. Every overlooked mistake from the coaching staff fuels the debate: Is this patience or denial? And with Cam Ward waiting in the wings as the ultimate unknown variable, the Jaguars’ faith in their QB faces its most urgent test yet.