Frustrations Boil Against NFL Officials After Major Refereeing Blunder Costs Jaguars a Touchdown Against Texans

The Jacksonville Jaguars came to Wembley as one of the AFC’s better teams, fresh off a dramatic win over the Philadelphia Eagles the week before. They were not supposed to be the team arguing with referees. But an early holding flag on Brenton Strange took a Bhayshul Tuten touchdown off the board, and what looked like an easy afternoon against a 1-4 Houston Texans team became a fight.

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“RB Bhayshul Tuten just lost a TD because the refs called Brenton Strange for holding on a play he didn’t hold. 🤦‍♂️,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on X alongside a video of the play.

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The play took place early in the second quarter of the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans Week 6 game on Sunday, October 18, 2026.

With the Jaguars driving deep into Houston territory and trailing 7-0 with 13:18 left in the second quarter, QB Trevor Lawrence pitched the ball out to RB Bhayshul Tuten on a designed sweep to the right side.

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TE Brenton Strange lined up out of his position, operating instead as a lead-blocking fullback out in front of the play. He ran out to the right to seal the edge and clear a lane at the point of attack.

Strange made hard, clean initial contact with a charging Texans defender. However, immediately after the impact, Strange lost his footing and slipped toward the Wembley Stadium turf.

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As the Jaguars TE fell, he extended his arm out in the direction of the defender to try and maintain leverage or brace the fall. Subsequently, Official Shawn Hochuli threw a flag for offensive holding as Tuten reached the end zone.

Broadcast replays showed no clear indication of an actual hold, as Strange barely appeared to grasp the defender while falling.

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Meanwhile, NFL insider Jordan Schultz noted that Strange was flagged “on a play he didn’t hold,” prompting heavy backlash on social media toward the officiating crew.

“May be one of the worst calls I’ve ever seen. Cost them 6,” a fan commented under Schultz X post.

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“Genuinely think this is the worst the officials have been in my entire life. They’ve been awful all year,” another user bashed all the NFL referees.

“This isn’t just blowing a call… there was literally no shot he could have held anyone. This is a made up call to take points off the board,” a fan wrote.

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As it seems, the onlookers were quite frustrated with how every Jaguars fan felt following the officiating decision.