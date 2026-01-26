Grant Udinski Quits on Cleveland Browns as Another Coach Refuses to Join Shedeur Sanders & Co.

Looks like Grant Udinski is staying put. The Jacksonville Jaguars’ offensive coordinator, who was being courted by the Browns for the head coach vacancy, has removed his name from consideration. But the story doesn’t end here.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Jacksonville is bestowing a lucrative bump in his pay, retaining him for next season.

“Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski has informed the Browns that he is removing himself from consideration for their head coach position, per source,” reported Tom Pelissero on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Udinski has quit only on Cleveland, as his current team is still allowing him to interview with Buffalo for the “crown jewel” job of head coach. If he doesn’t land that, he will be returning in Jaguars.

This is a developing story…