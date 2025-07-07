Jaguars HC Liam Coen Causes Meltdown at Tampa Bay Radio Show as Painful Buccaneers Exit Still Fresh

Just weeks ago, things looked locked in. Liam Coen, fresh off crafting a top-tier offense in Tampa, reportedly inked a lucrative extension with the Buccaneers—one that would make him one of the highest-paid offensive coordinators in the league. He even pulled his name out of the Jaguars‘ head coach search, signaling full commitment to the Pewter Pirates. But then, almost overnight, everything flipped. And let’s just say… Sin City South didn’t take it well.
So naturally, when Jaguars owner Shad Khan made it official, the Coen era kicked off in Jacksonville with plenty of headlines. Khan brought in the man who turned the Bucs offense into a top-five machine in 2024. Coen couldn’t have sounded more fired up about his next chapter. “Becoming the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars is an opportunity of a lifetime, and one that I am going run with to instill a championship culture and winning tradition here in Duval,” he said, via Peter Schrager of NFL Network.
Still, not everyone’s buying what Coen is selling. Especially not in the City of Champions. Over at The Loose Cannons Podcast, co-host Stank Bastard didn’t hold back his rage. “I’m glad Liam showed who he really is, right? I’m glad the serpent fu–ing came out of the fu–ing skin and shit and showed what a piece of fu–ing absolute dog s–t that guy is as a human being, as a human being,” he blasted. The betrayal still stings.
HC Todd Bowles got extended this past week, but is this the "last stand" for the #Bucs head coach, or, is it just boring offseason talk?

Missed the last show? We gotchu!
Missed the last show? We gotchu!
Head over to https://t.co/PO20MQiTaF for every episode and more! #WeAreTheKrewe pic.twitter.com/mvXuYnllwq
— The Loose Cannons Podcast (@LooseCannonsTB) July 5, 2025
Moreover, he didn’t stop there. The co-host doubled down with a brutal warning. “So we dodged a bullet there. I don’t care how good of a coach that guy is. Ultimately, he’s going to f–k somebody. And Todd is not that guy,” he added. “Todd’s a guy, you know, with integrity. He fucking takes every bullet, every arrow for his team.” And clearly, the Buccaneers feel the same way about Todd Bowles.
Since he took the reins, Tampa’s gone 27-24 and claimed three straight NFC South titles. Add a Super Bowl ring from his days as DC, and now, with an extension in place, the franchise looks more than ready to move on without Coen.
Buccaneers got their plans despite Liam Coen
While Liam Coen stirred chaos with his sudden exit, the Buccaneers had already locked in their future. On June 26, Tampa Bay handed out extensions to both head coach Todd Bowles and GM Jason Licht. While the team didn’t spill the financials, reports say Bowles’ new deal now runs through 2028—tacking four more years onto the final season of his original contract.
Article continues below this ad
So instead of sulking over Coen, the Bucs doubled down on the guys already delivering results. Owner and co-chairman Joel Glazer made the team’s stance clear. “The continuity and stability they provide will play a large role in our ability to compete for additional championships,” he stated. And with three straight NFC South titles under their belt, Tampa’s already got a pretty good thing going.
Naturally, Bowles is fired up about keeping this momentum rolling. “I am excited to continue working with Jason for years to come as we build on the success we’ve enjoyed and keep reaching for even bigger and better goals,” he said. The City of Champions seems like home now for the Bowles family. “My family loves Tampa and we’re looking forward to delivering more great moments for our fans in the coming seasons.” They definitely are looking forward to that.
Article continues below this ad
Meanwhile, Licht’s resume speaks for itself—12 years as GM, a Super Bowl win, and the Baker Mayfield revival. “I am also very excited to continue working alongside Todd well into the future as we continue our mission of finding and developing talented players and chasing additional championships for our fans,” he shared.
So while Coen’s Duval chapter begins, Tampa’s already scripting its next one. Let’s see who impresses more when the season kicks off.
