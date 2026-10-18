“He Can’t Play Both Sides”: Travis Hunter’s Wife Leanna Claps Back at Critics After His Standout Game vs. Texans

Travis Hunter has once again reminded NFL fans why his two-way ability makes him one of football’s most intriguing young talents. After the Jacksonville Jaguars’ showdown against the Houston Texans, his wife, Leanna Lenee, appeared to push back against the critics questioning his ability to contribute on both sides of the ball.

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Leanna shared a video from the Week 6 game on her Instagram story with the caption, “‘He can’t play both sides in the NFL.’ td and interception.”

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Her message appeared to challenge the people doubting Hunter to make an impact in multiple roles, highlighting the touchdowns and interceptions that have led to the conversation around his versatility.

Hunter scored a TD and caught an INT in the red zone. This is the first time in his NFL career that he has had a touchdown and an interception in the same game. He became the third player since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970 to have both in the same game.

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Leanna also posted another story tagging Shannon Sharpe, “When you speak about my husband, make sure you put ‘TWO WAY’ player in front.”

Jacksonville has largely depended on Hunter’s defensive abilities during the 2026 season, showing his importance to the Jaguars. Leanna has always been supportive and has made sure to silence doubters as she posts another story.

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The discussion intensified after the Jaguars’ 20-13 loss to the Denver Broncos in September.

Hunter played just six offensive snaps in that game, while his defensive responsibilities increased. Leanna had also questioned the team’s approach after that defeat, drawing attention to the challenge of having a two-way star without fully using both sides of his game.

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Hunter has since continued as a cornerback, recording his first INT of the 2026 regular season against the New England Patriots in Week 3. He also produced a notable interception return against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4, although a penalty by a teammate nullified the play.

The Week 6 matchup against the Houston Texans gave another chance to evaluate Hunter’s role. The CB caught a seven-yard TD from Trevor Lawrence in the fourth quarter. However, the Jaguars ended up with a loss, 34-31 to the Texans.

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The Jaguars need to find a balance between maximising and allowing Hunter to develop consistency at the professional level.

Whether Jacksonville increases his offensive workload is yet to be seen, but his skill set continues to keep fans watching closely. As the season progresses, Hunter’s performances could help determine how aggressively the Jaguars welcome his two-way potential.