“He Didn’t Have a Dollar. I Was the Bread Winner”: Travis Hunter’s Wife Leanna Lenee Shares Message After Mother’s Day Surprise

Essentials Inside The Story Travis Hunter and his wife have been together since their teenage years in Georgia

Travis credits much of his success to his wife, Leanna Lenee

Hunter has expressed his gratitude to wife Leanna through high-end gifts

The Jacksonville Jaguars two-way star, Travis Hunter, once lived in a single room with his parents and three siblings during his childhood, which made life difficult. However, Hunter worked hard, overcame those adversities, and much of his success can be attributed to his wife, Leanna Lenee, who played a vital role in his life.

“When I met Travis, he didn’t have a dollar to his name. I was the bread winner. Miss me with that, respectfully,” wrote Lenee on her TikTok post’s comments.

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Leanna Lenee’s admission came after someone commented on how Travis Hunter takes care of her. Just a few days back, on Mother’s Day, the Jaguars star surprised her with a custom “Barbie Pink” Mercedes-AMG G63 Brabus SUV. Lenee was seemingly overwhelmed with the gift, as she captioned her TikTok post, “My husband, my husband, my husband making all by Barbie dreams come true.”

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Lenee also posted pictures on Instagram alongside the Brabus SUV, wearing matching pink pants and slides, paired with a white top. However, despite their luxurious lifestyle, it appears that Lenee once contributed to their expenses when Hunter was unable to afford extravagant gifts for her. While Leanna’s profession has not been made public yet, it’s clear that their long-standing support for each other has played a huge role in helping Lenee and Hunter reach their current life.

The couple has reportedly been together since they were teenagers in Georgia. After meeting in high school and officially dating since February 2022, Hunter proposed in February 2024 during his collegiate career at the University of Colorado. A year later, in May 2025, the couple got married. And just last August, they welcomed their first child together, a son.

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However, their loving relationship has also been frequently highlighted by lavish gifts. As a wedding surprise, Hunter presented Lenee with a black custom Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 Brabus 800 valued between $200,000 and $716,000. But much of these valuable buys have been possible due to his NFL contract.

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Before marriage, the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Travis Hunter as the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft in April. With that, he entered into a four-year, fully guaranteed $46.65 million contract. Considering that, it is not a shocker for him to gift away luxurious items to his family.

Typically, a standard Mercedes G63 starts at around $200,000. However, with the Brabus modifications, the price can vary between $300,000 to $600,000. In some cases, depending on the customizations, the cost can even approach $1 million. Hence, their latest customized “Barbie Pink” model could fall somewhere in the same range.

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Hunter’s income from his career must be quite good, allowing him to afford such luxuries. However, how has the 22-year-old’s performance been so far?

A look into Travis Hunter’s career

The highlight of Travis Hunter’s football career is his ability to dominate as a two-way player (wide receiver and cornerback). Throughout his collegiate tenure, Hunter played under the legendary Deion Sanders. But the standout performances of his career came when he joined the Colorado Buffaloes in 2023.

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In his debut season, Hunter recorded 721 receiving yards and three interceptions, earning consensus First-Team All-American honors. The momentum continued. In the 2024 season, Hunter became the first two-way player since Charles Woodson to win the Heisman Trophy with 1,258 receiving yards, 15 touchdowns, and four interceptions while averaging over 110 snaps per game. He also won the Biletnikoff Award (top receiver) and Bednarik Award (top defender) in the same season.

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Then in 2025, the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Travis Hunter as the second overall. However, unlike his collegiate career, Hunter’s NFL stint went against his expectations. He could play only seven games before a knee injury ended his season. But before getting sidelined for the rest of the season, Hunter caught 28 catches for 298 receiving yards and a touchdown as a wide receiver.

Meanwhile, as a cornerback, the 22-year-old recorded 15 tackles and three pass defenses and marked a decent rookie season for Hunter. But heading into the 2026 season, Jaguars general manager James Gladstone has high expectations of him.

“He is set to play both sides of the ball,” said Gladstone on The Rich Eisen Show. “The piece that I think we can expect to see is actually an uptick in corner usage. Last year it was a higher volume, higher percentage of wide receiver usage than it was corner. I think we can expect to see that corner percentile and count go up. That’s not to say anything impacts his availability and usage on offense. It just means that cornerback usage will increase.”

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The Jaguars finished the 2025 regular season with a 13–4 record, placing 1st in the AFC South under head coach Liam Coen. Travis Hunter, who missed the majority of the games last year due to a torn lateral collateral ligament (LCL), has now recovered and will surely look to contribute in the upcoming season.