“Hurt Like Heck”: Travis Hunter’s Wife Leanna Lenee Shares Painful Truth About Her Jaguars-Colts Game Day Outfit

Travis Hunter‘s wife made sure her latest appearance on game day showed her husband’s team colors. Before the Jacksonville Jaguars‘ matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, Leanna Lenee dressed up, creating a customized look inspired by the Jaguars’ new rival jerseys. While the outfit looked stunning, Leanna has recently revealed how uncomfortable it was to wear.

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In an outfit-check video posted by Leanee on TikTok, she responded to a fan commenting, “It hurt like heck.”

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Leanna admitted to the uncomfortable attire, featuring a customized off-the-shoulder Jaguars jersey, baggy leather-style jeans, black heels, and accessories. She did not specify which part of the outfit made her feel uncomfortable. But gave fans a detailed look at how prepared she was, along with her son’s outfit before the game.

In the get-ready-with-me video shared on TikTok, she documented the process as she completed her look with black heels and a beautiful belly chain with her husband’s name dangling around her waist.

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She also added some rings on her perfectly designed nails, glitter, and a black handbag before mixing a new Valentino Strawberry-and-Vanilla scent with YSL Berry.

Leanna also made sure that her son’s outfit complemented hers. The team did not have the right size available for him, so she pulled together a last-minute outfit, ft. a T-shirt in white, black, and teal, a black jumpsuit, and Crocs.

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This is not the first time Leanna has gained attention for her fashion. During the previous Jaguars- New England Patriots game, she wore a dusty-blue bodycon dress with team-inspired details on it. It featured a Jaguar’s logo, a jaguar patch, a jersey-style number patch, and Hunter lettering across the back.

She completed the look with Jaguar-inspired jewelry, a silver Rolex watch, and white cowboy boots. Her son also joined the moment as he wore an oversized gray top decorated with Jaguar patches, matching pants, and white shoes.

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The Jaguars introduced their rival uniforms against the Colts on November 1. Jacksonville made the occasion memorable with a dominant 42-7 victory at EverBank Stadium, taking a 28-0 lead into halftime and maintaining control throughout the game.

Travis recorded one rushing attempt for five yards and was targeted once without making a reception. On defense, he recorded four total tackles, including three solo stops and one assisted tackle. Hunter might not have made a major impact, but his team had plenty to celebrate.

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Trevor Lawrence led the Jaguars’ offense with 210 passing yards and three touchdowns on 10-of-14 passing. RB Bhayshul Tuten also gave an impressive performance, rushing for 104 yards and a touchdown, and added two receptions for 55 yards and another score.

Jacksonville’s defense further sealed the win by forcing three turnovers.

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Meanwhile, for Leanna, the game gave her another chance to show her support for her husband through a coordinated family look. Her customized jerseys and matching outfits have been standout details of her game-day appearance.