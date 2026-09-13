Hype Mounts for Travis Hunter’s Wife Leanna Lenee’s Outfit for Sunday’s Jaguars vs Browns Game

Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season is underway, and right from the get-go, every game is garnering attention. It started with the Seattle Seahawks beating the New England Patriots in the season opener. As the action shifted to Sunday, Travis Hunter’s wife, Leanna Lenee, caught fans’ attention even before the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cleveland Browns game kicked off.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“A little Savannah, GA for your game day 🤏🏼,” Lenee captioned her TikTok post, where she was getting ready for her husband’s Week 1 game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leanna Lenee was born in England, but when she was 10, her family relocated and settled in Savannah, Georgia. Lenee’s partner/husband, Travis Hunter, is a wide receiver for the Jacksonville Jaguars, which is roughly 2 hours away from Savannah.

On Sunday, the Jaguars were scheduled to face the Browns in their season opener at EverBank Stadium. And in the TikTok post, Lenee was getting ready for the game. Netizens were quickly thrilled to see Lenee sporting a halter-neck top customized with Hunter’s No. 12 jersey number for the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I saw you in the parking lot with your family, and I did the most awkward hi and wave😅 I was starstruck. I knew you were gorgeous,” a netizen wrote.

“Ok Mrs. Hunter…sooo PRETTY…💞” another fan commented.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My favorite WAG 😍 every fit eats,” a user commented. “So beautiful inside and out .❤️‍🔥”

“Skin looks incredible!!!” another netizen wrote. “You look so gooood I missed the game day fits!”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ughhh, do you no longer do your game day get ready with me’s?🫠 Pls pls consider doing them again😫 I was always SAT for the outfit reveals,” a fan came in with a request.

Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee have been together since 2022. After years of dating, the two tied the knot on May 24, 2025, and a few months later, they also became parents to a boy in August.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lenee stood as a constant supporter of Hunter in his professional career so far, which began a month before their marriage in 2025. The Jacksonville Jaguars deemed the 23-year-old wide receiver fit to lead their franchise in the future and drafted him as the second overall pick in April 2025.

Hunter played only seven games in his rookie season, racking up 28 catches for 298 yards and a single touchdown before a knee injury ended his run and forced the Jaguars to place him on injured reserve.

ADVERTISEMENT

But for the 2026 season, Hunter has recovered after undergoing successful surgery to repair the torn lateral collateral ligament in his right knee and is all set to contribute to the Jaguars’ success.

As things stand, the Jaguars are leading the Browns with a scoreline of 34-3 while the fourth quarter’s time is on. Hunter, meanwhile, has a 3-yard gain on his sole carry under his name his name for now.