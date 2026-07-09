“I Have Experienced the Worst”: Travis Hunter’s Wife Leanna Makes Tough Decision About Their Kid’s Public Appearance

Jacksonville Jaguars‘ Travis Hunter and his wife, Leanna Lenee, have kept their child away from prying eyes since his birth. However, this was not solely because they had to maintain their son’s privacy. Leanna drew a hard line on this aspect, drawing from her own harrowing experience with social media.

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“I don’t ever plan on it,” Lenee wrote in an Instagram story, responding to a question about whether she plans to reveal her son’s face to the world. “I have experienced the worst on social media, and I never want him to have to do the same!”

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Imago Credit: Leanna Lenee/@leannalenee via Instagram

Lenee has been through a lot, and her choice to shield her son from the internet doesn’t feel surprising at all.

In 2024, Travis Hunter marked a major milestone by winning the Heisman Trophy. However, that special moment ended up opening a floodgate of criticism for Leanna. When Hunter was announced as the winner during the ceremony, she did not get up until Deion Sanders gestured for her to stand.

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The hate only continued to grow. In December 2024, they even decided to shut down their social media profiles to take a breather.

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In a Twitch livestream, the WR also admitted that Leanne was very troubled by it all. However, Travis Hunter continued to stand by her as her rock.

“I know what I got,” Hunter said on a Twitch stream. I know my girl. My girl’s been with me for five years. Y’all are just now starting to talk about me and just now starting to be with me. Come on, man.”

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Travis and Leanna’s story started in Georgia when they were teenagers. It began as a friendship that developed into something greater, with Hunter proposing to Leanna in February 2024. They got married in May 2025, only a few months before Hunter began his rookie season. Their son was born in August last year.

In July 2025, Lenee shared how much she had changed and included an old video from December 2024, in which she was seen crying.

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“I wish I could go back and hug December me, because oh baby, God was about to change your heart in the most important and beautiful way,” Lenee wrote. “I don’t even recognize the girl anymore.

“The amount you can grow and develop in just 6 months of devoting your life to Jesus and getting away from the shackles of the world and social media is truly astounding.”

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Considering everything that Lenee had to go through to protect her peace, it is understandable why she wants something else for her child. Keeping him away from the internet is not even a question. It’s a lesson learned the hard way.