“I Never Wanted to Be Flashy”: Travis Hunter Defends Himself After Backlash Over Expensive Gift to Girlfriend

While fans picture young stars splurging all their money on flashy chains, nightlife, and expensive means of travel, Travis Hunter’s personal collection of wealth remains far simpler: steering a fishing boat through quiet waters while out fishing.

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On Outta Pocket with RGIII, the former Colorado player confronted assumptions regarding his spending and the backlash he got for a recent big-money expenditure on his fiancée, Leanna Lenee. The criticism erupted in 2023 when Hunter gifted his partner, Leanna Lenee, a $130,000 customized Tesla Model X for her birthday.

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“Yeah, that’s exactly what they do. They see how much players are making, and they get jealous because they think they’re too flashy. But you got to understand, we never had this before. Never. I grew up in West Palm Beach, Florida, where I just played football every day. Didn’t have an idea where I was going. Just dreamed about going to the NFL, and now look where I’m at. So I’m not too flashy. I don’t wear jewelry, I don’t buy all the nice cars and do things like that…

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“I bought her (fiancée, Leanna Lenee) a car before I bought myself a car because I always want to look out for and help people before I try to help myself, because I know exactly what happened when I was growing up. I mean, I never wanted to be flashy. The only thing I bought myself with any of my checks is two fishing boats, and that’s because I like to fish a lot.” Travis Hunter reasoned on the Outta Pocket with RGIII podcast.

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Robert Griffin III’s wife, Grete Griffin, was quick to point out that Travis Hunter owned a customized Ram 1500 TRX truck, valued at over $120,000. However, former 2-way star at Colorado, Travis Hunter denied that it was his purchase. Instead, he revealed that it was his fiancée who surprised him on his 21st birthday with that luxury pickup truck.

Reflecting on public scrutiny, the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner attributed social media jealousy to viewers unaccustomed to young Black players earning generational wealth. Raised as the oldest sibling who set examples for his family, Hunter refused to react with anger. He instead was committed to encouraging others and helping everyone around him win.

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Hunter also talked in-depth about why he chose to commit to being engaged at the relatively young age of 21 instead of indulging in the party lifestyle common among high-profile collegiate athletes.

“She’s just the girl that I needed in my life when I met her. And then she just calmed me down… I just felt like I needed to be mature if I wanted to be with her, right? So then that just helped me out a lot,” Travis Hunter said about his fiancée, Leanna Lenee. “That’s why I save so much money now. So it’s just so much easier just to have that partner next to you. You go through life just happy. You’re always happy, you’re always excited to get home and go do something with her. So I’m just super happy that I met her, and I’m just grateful.”

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The couple got married in 2025 after Hunter’s historic 2024 college campaign at Colorado, which included him catching 92 passes for 1,152 yards and 14 TDs on offense, coupled with 31 combined tackles and 4 INTs on defense. His rare 2-way brilliance made him the 2nd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

In his first NFL season, after logging 28 catches, 298 receiving yards, and 1 TD in 7 games, a knee injury cut his season short. Now, entering Year Two with the Jaguars in 2026, Jacksonville plans to start him as full-time CB1, leaving WR1 duties behind for situational offensive snaps.