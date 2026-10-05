“I Will Cry”: Travis Hunter’s Wife Leanna Can’t Contain Her Emotions Ahead of Major Milestone With Her Baby

Jacksonville Jaguars’ two-way star Travis Hunter’s wife, Leanna Lenee, reached that rare 14-month mark, laying bare the bittersweet reality of stepping toward ‘weaning’ (the process of gradually shifting a baby’s diet from breast milk or formula to other foods and liquids) and opening up about how difficult it feels to let go of such an intimate routine.

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That achievement puts her in a relatively small group of mothers nationwide. Over 80%+ of American mothers start out breastfeeding at birth, but CDC data (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) reveal that only about 35-40% continue past their baby’s first birthday. Leanna brought a personal face to those numbers when opening up about her own journey.

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In a TikTok that she made in her Cincinnati hotel room as she got ready for the Week 4 clash between the Jaguars and the Bengals, Leanna admitted that because her toddler feeds on demand, starting the weaning process feels overwhelming. When a fellow mother commented about weeping during her final nursing session, Leanna responded with heartfelt honesty.

“I know I will cry. I cry thinking about it for too long 😭😭,” Leanna Lenee expressed in the comments on TikTok.

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For Leanna, parting with that feeding routine is especially tough because it serves as their primary source of mutual connection and comfort. She pointed out that while non-nursing parents might not fully grasp the attachment, any mother who has breastfed knows exactly how heartbreaking that transition can feel.

“I’ve been a mom for a year. That has been amazing journey in itself. I’m now 13 months and breastfeeding almost 14. I want to start weaning soon. I’m just like not prepared for yet because I know it’s going to be probably a process,” she said.

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“One of the things like not just breastfeeding but being a mom in general. The most judgmental people in the world are other moms to moms. They always have something to say about everything. If I chose to breastfeed, that’s a problem for the people who didn’t breastfeed; if I didn’t breastfeed, it’d be a problem with the breastfeeding moms.”

Still, the emotional hurdle has not dampened her excitement for his milestones. Her baby has officially transitioned into a lively toddler who walks everywhere. Parenthood has also completely reshaped how Leanna and Travis Hunter view their everyday lives since tying the knot in May 2025. She mentioned that they often laugh about how empty their days felt before becoming parents, noting that their son has brought genuine magic to their home and made them eager for more kids.

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While Leanna was cheering for Travis in Cincinnati, the 2-way star put on an absolute defensive show on the field for the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Cincinnati Bengals on the road. The young cornerback showed off his skills, shaking off opposing wideout Tee Higgins with a sharp cutback after intercepting a pass from Joe Burrow. That play didn’t even get into the official record as a penalty away from the play wiped out the turnover.

Beyond that highlight, Hunter’s lockdown coverage metrics completely backed up the hype. He logged 76 total defensive snaps to lead the team, faced 6 targets, of which he only surrendered 3 receptions for 21 yards, limiting Burrow to a meager 58.3 rating when targeted. He also led the team with two passes defended.

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His performance prompted former Super Bowl-winning defender Ryan Clark to tweet, “Travis Hunter is an All Pro corner talent.”

The Jaguars team, now 3-1 in the 2026 NFL season, will next face the Philadelphia Eagles in an international game in London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.