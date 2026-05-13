“I’m Black Myself”: Travis Hunter’s Wife Leanna Lenee Forced to Address Wild Accusation From Fan About Her Background

Essentials Inside The Story Travis Hunter's wife defends herself after Mother's Day gesture.

The couple first made public appearance in 4 years ago.

While life off the field looks promising for Travis Hunter, on-field changes may not feel the same.

The wife of Jacksonville Jaguars star Travis Hunter, Leanna Lenee, found herself defending against criticism on social media. Lenee and Hunter have been together since their high school days, and fans have long adored the couple for celebrating each other. However, after Hunter went viral for gifting his wife a new car on Mother’s Day, she was forced to defend herself as hateful comments gained traction on her post.

“I’m Black myself,” Leanna Lenee responded to a comment accusing her of “coming up off the Black man” following Hunter’s gift, as per MLFootball.

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This harsh comment was made in reaction to Travis Hunter gifting her a custom “Barbie Pink” Mercedes-AMG G63 Brabus SUV. Lenee was overwhelmed with the gift, as she captioned her TikTok post, “My husband, my husband, my husband making all by Barbie dreams come true.”

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Lenee also posted pictures on Instagram alongside the SUV, wearing matching pink pants and slides, paired with a white top.

However, this isn’t the first time Travis Hunter has surprised his partner with a car.

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When the couple got married in May 2025, Travis surprised Leanna with the ultimate surprise of a custom Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Similarly, in 2023, Hunter gifted the latter a Tesla Model X complete with a Hello Kitty print.

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“MYYYYYY MANNNNNNNN, thank you to my man,” the newly 22-year-old responded on Instagram alongside several smiley face emojis.

Soon, Lenee also gave Hunter a Ram 1500 TRX for his 21st birthday in 2024.

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These extravagant gifts are a result of the couple’s longstanding relationship, which was made official in March 2022. Then, almost a year later, Hunter proposed to Lenee on Valentine’s Day. Although the couple stayed together over the following year, they faced several challenges, with Leanna Lenee coming under scrutiny for comments she made about Travis Hunter, prompting the Jacksonville Jaguars star to defend her on social media.

While many were doubtful about their future together, they shut down any such rumors after getting married on May 24, 2025, at The Barn at Faith Farms in Wildersville, Tennessee. Then, months later, they also welcomed their first child in August last year.

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As the couple continues to stay together and grow into one of the favorites in the NFL world, Travis Hunter also received a major update about his role with the Jaguars for the 2026 season. The development comes after Jaguars General Manager James Gladstone issued a statement clarifying earlier reports about Hunter being converted to a full-time defender.

Jaguars GM issues crucial update about Travis Hunter’s role in Jacksonville

Questions were raised when reports surfaced during the early stages of the offseason that the Jacksonville Jaguars could move Travis Hunter to defense as a cornerback, especially after the franchise traded up to the No. 2 overall pick to draft the Colorado Buffaloes product. However, Jaguars GM James Gladstone later issued a clear statement regarding Hunter’s role for the 2026 season to put the speculation to rest.

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“He is set to play both sides of the ball,” Gladstone said on The Rich Eisen Show. “The piece that I think we can expect to see is actually an uptick in corner usage. Last year, it was a higher volume and a higher percentage of wide receiver usage than it was at corner. I think we can expect to see that corner percentile and count go up. That’s not to say anything impacts his availability and usage on offense. It just means that cornerback usage will increase.”

As a rookie, Hunter was on the field for 324 offensive plays and 162 defensive plays across seven games before suffering a season-ending knee injury. On offense, he recorded 28 receptions for 298 yards and one touchdown, and on defense, he made 15 tackles.

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Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee continue to thrive as one of the NFL’s most beloved couples. While social media criticism comes with fame, Leanna has shown she is more than capable of handling it. With a growing family and a promising season ahead for Hunter in Jacksonville, the future looks bright for the couple, both on and off the field.