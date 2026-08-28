“Inconvenient”: Travis Hunter’s Wife Leanna Ditches Her Tesla for $120k Car

Leanna Lenee, the wife of Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter, has gotten herself a new set of wheels. But to do so, she first had to part ways with something that was also very dear to her – the Tesla Model X she once got as a birthday present from Travis.

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Lenee took to her TikTok profile to share a video announcing her new car – a 2026 Cadillac Escalade Platinum Sport. While showcasing her stylish set of wheels, she also took a dig at the Tesla she traded in for it.

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“Last week, I traded in my Tesla for a new car,” Lenee said. “I traded it because, 1. I kind of was over the electric car; it really got inconvenient. 2. Obviously, Travis and I wanna grow our family one day, and I just needed a better mom car. Traded my Tesla for a new 2026 Escalade Platinum Sport, all black; I’m obsessed.”

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Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – JUNE 09: Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter 12 looks on during Minicamp on June 9, 2026 at Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JUN 09 Jacksonville Jaguars Minicamp EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260609161420

Now, inconvenient isn’t the word many often associate with Tesla, but its reviews have always trended more negative than the alternative. From build quality to distrust over the self-driving mechanism, a 2025 survey found that about 67% of Americans were wary of purchasing the car. Even then, giving up a birthday present she got when she turned 22 must have been difficult for Leanna Lenee, but all the bells and whistles of the new Cadillac might make it easier.

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The Platinum Sport is an 8-seater (7 passengers) beast equipped with a 6.2L V8 engine, a 55” Horizon Display, and a 38-speaker AKG Studio Reference Surround audio system, a 16-way power driver and front passenger heated and ventilated seats with 4-way lumbar and massage function, per the official website. The base price of this beast starts at $120,400, and it’s the perfect car for Leanna and the growing family she wants. On top of this, what may have made it easier for her to part with the Tesla is another car she got from Travis just a few months ago.

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Back in May, on Mother’s Day, Travis gifted Leanna a pink Mercedes G-Wagon. She’d even posted a picture of the car on her Instagram with the caption, “For mommy, from daddy.”

The couple’s luxurious car collection seems to be growing by the day as Travis Hunter gears up for his second NFL season, which kicks off in just two weeks. For now, the latest addition to their garage remains a pristine Jet Black Cadillac that’s bound to turn heads every time Leanna takes it out for a spin.