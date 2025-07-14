Jaguars Decide to Pray Instead of Fixing Major Roster Hole as Trevor Lawrence Issues Travis Hunter Warning

Trevor Lawrence can feel the clock ticking. After two underwhelming seasons, Jacksonville’s $275 M QB knows 2025 is his make-or-break year. The Jaguars have armed him with explosive toys. Rookie phenom Travis Hunter joining Brian Thomas Jr. gives Lawrence the most dynamic receiver duo he’s ever had. Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon sees the pieces aligning: “It’s possible incoming first-round receiver Travis Hunter can help Lawrence put it all together.”

But as training camp looms, quiet concerns linger about whether Jacksonville’s spending spree addressed their real problems. For all the offensive fireworks, some roster holes still require more than just optimism to fill. The Jaguars’ season might hinge on questions they’ve chosen not to answer yet. The Jaguars’ offseason strategy just became crystal clear. And it involves more hope than action. CBS Sports laid it out bluntly: “There is a lot of wish-casting in regards to Jacksonville’s defensive interior; hoping that DaVon Hamilton and Arik Armstead return to form and that second-year defensive tackle Maason Smith builds upon last campaign.”

That ‘wish-casting’ says everything. The team isn’t signing reinforcements, they’re crossing fingers. Hamilton, who missed most of 2024 with a back injury, hasn’t played a full season since his rookie year. Armstead, acquired last offseason, managed just 2.5 sacks in 11 games before landing on IR. Now the Jaguars expect both to anchor their defensive line? Meanwhile, 2024 second-rounder Maason Smith (pick No. 48) showed flashes but finished with just 19 tackles as a rookie.

via Imago

The same optimism applies to CB, where Jacksonville leans on unproven young talent. Even receiver depth behind stars Travis Hunter and Brian Thomas Jr. looks shaky unless Parker Washington rediscovers his form. Trevor Lawrence can’t outscore every problem. If Hamilton and Armstead don’t rebound, if Smith doesn’t leap, this defense could sink Jacksonville’s season before Lawrence even gets rolling. Prayers aren’t a plan, but right now, they’re the Jaguars’ best play.

While the Jaguars’ defensive concerns linger, Trevor Lawrence is buzzing about the one bright spot that could change everything – Travis Hunter. The rookie wideout isn’t just turning heads; he’s already earning the QB’s stamp of approval in a big way.

Trevor Lawrence sounds the alarm on Hunter

The Jaguars’ front office is treating their defensive gaps like a bad Wi-Fi signal, hoping if they ignore it long enough, it might fix itself. But while they’re busy praying, Trevor Lawrence is putting the league on notice about their one real X-factor: Travis Hunter isn’t just adapting to the NFL; he’s attacking it on both sides of the ball.

Lawrence isn’t just hoping Travis Hunter becomes something special. He’s already seeing it happen. Most rookies struggle adjusting to the NFL, but Hunter’s challenge is even tougher. The Jaguars aren’t just asking him to play receiver; they’re throwing him out at cornerback, too. Double the reps, double the playbook, double the pressure. Yet somehow, Hunter isn’t just keeping up, he’s standing out.

Lawrence didn’t hold back when talking about him, “Travis has been great — just his work ethic, how he’s come in. He’s been one of the hardest-working guys we have. I think it’s a commitment to learning the playbook and trying to learn the two systems. It’s a lot for a rookie; it’s challenging to learn everything, and he’s done a nice job. We still have work to do, and we’re going to get a lot done in training camp and get ourselves ready to play come September. I’m really excited for him and how he can help our team.”

via Imago

Hunter’s grinding harder than most, and Lawrence knows it. But here’s the catch: Opponents won’t make it easy. Travis Kelce already hinted that defenses will test Hunter’s stamina, forcing him into tough spots. Can he hold up playing both ways when games actually matter? The Jags are betting yes.

If Hunter delivers, he could be the steal of the draft. But that’s a big if. And with Jacksonville’s defense full of question marks, they might need him to be Superman just to stay competitive. Lawrence’s excitement is real, but so are the risks. One thing’s clear: All eyes will be on Hunter this season. Either he shocks the league, or the Jags’ gamble backfires spectacularly.