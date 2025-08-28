Jaguars GM Puts 31 NFL Franchises on Edge About Travis Hunter After Confirming Positive Health Update

There’s an old highlight of Chuck Bednarik, the last true iron man, sitting atop a fallen Frank Gifford, the sheer audacity of playing both ways in the NFL. For decades, that image felt like a black-and-white relic. Until now. Jacksonville Jaguars General Manager James Gladstone just brought it to life in full, blazing color.

The league’s youngest GM confirmed Wednesday that Travis Hunter, the Jaguars’ mesmerizing No. 2 overall pick, is fully healthy after an upper-body injury sidelined him for the final two preseason games. “He’s on the grass today and rolling full speed,” Gladstone said. That simple update sent a ripple through the NFL.

When pressed on how Hunter will be used in the regular season, the GM grinned. “There’s a competitive advantage to not knowing what side of the ball he’s going to be deployed on fully,” he admitted. “What if that’s a mixture? All those sorts of things can vary from one week to the next. And I think the fact that that exists is certainly a hand that we’ll keep close.” Translation: the Jaguars aren’t showing their cards until Week 1. And that’s what has the other 31 franchises scrambling.

In 2024, in Colorado, Hunter became the first player in history to win the Bednarik Award as the nation’s best defender and the Biletnikoff Award as its best receiver. He took home the Heisman Trophy, something no primarily defensive player had done since Charles Woodson in 1997. His final college season was a masterclass in endurance: 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 TDs on offense, paired with 4 interceptions and relentless coverage on defense. He averaged over 111.5 snaps per game. (two-season average)

Now, he’s bringing that unprecedented skillset to Jacksonville, and the front office is crafting the ultimate game-day cheat code. By actively playing Hunter on both sides of the ball, the Jags are effectively gaining an extra active roster spot every Sunday.

A quiet preseason, a loud future for Travis Hunter

Although his preseason was intentionally quiet, a mere 17 total snaps in his lone appearance against Pittsburgh, resulting in two catches for nine yards and a missed tackle. CBS Sports handed him a C+ grade. Head coach Liam Coen has been deliberate in his handling of Hunter, prioritizing long-term readiness over preseason reps. “The ultimate goal is Carolina [in Week 1],” Coen stated.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who’s developed a quick chemistry with Hunter, put it simply: “When it comes to man coverage, and him going and winning and making a play, I’m not as worried about that. I just have to give him a good throw.” That’s the kind of quiet confidence that emerges when you’re throwing to a player who’s also capable of locking down the opponent’s best receiver.

And Hunter isn’t just entering this new chapter alone. Off the field, he and his wife Leanna recently welcomed their first child, a son. In a heartfelt YouTube vlog announcing the birth, Hunter looked into the camera and told his newborn, “Got to be better than me.”

Gladstone’s vision is unmistakable: he’s building a culture of versatility, intelligence, and relentless effort. By keeping Hunter’s Week 1 role a mystery, he’s not just playing mind games with opponents; he’s inviting them into a labyrinth of their own uncertainty. Do you gameplan for Hunter the receiver? Hunter, the corner? Or both? There are no answers yet. Only possibilities.

So as the Carolina Panthers prepare to visit EverBank Stadium on September 7, one thing is certain: all eyes will be on number 12 in teal and black. But what does he do once he’s out there? That’s a secret Gladstone is keeping close to the vest, and the rest of the league is holding its breath.