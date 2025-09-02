Jaguars HC Liam Coen Clears Demand From Veteran DT Amid Training Camp Woes

When Arik Armstead went down with a back injury three weeks ago, HC Liam Coen remained cautiously optimistic. “He’s a veteran who, ultimately, he’ll probably know how to get himself ready to go, I would hope,” Coen said after practice. Coen emphasized that the goal was to have Armstead fully healthy for the first game, highlighting the grind of a long season.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Meanwhile, just 10 days later, Armstead rejoined practice sessions, a move that immediately lifted spirits at TIAA Bank Field. “To see them out there is a good sign,” Coen said, hinting at the importance of having an 11-year veteran back in the rotation. Armstead, who spent most of last season at defensive end, might start at tackle this year, providing the Jaguars with both depth and experience along the defensive front.

And now, Coen broke down Armstead’s unique skill set, especially his ability to challenge offensive guards. “Just the length alone is a hard thing, you know, to deal with as a guard… he can get an edge on people inside,” he noted. Armstead’s combination of reach and agility allows him to disrupt both the run and pass games, making him a versatile weapon for the Jaguars’ defense.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Also, Coen praised Armstead’s experience and technical savvy. “So the experience, a guy that’s played a ton of snaps… he does have a little initial wiggle, and he’s got multiple moves that obviously allows him to have success. So, yeah, we need a lot out of him.” Clearly, the Jaguars see him as a big part, someone who can teach younger linemen while consistently challenging opposing blockers.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Jacksonville Jaguars at Las Vegas Raiders Dec 22, 2024 Paradise, Nevada, USA Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Arik Armstead 91 sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O Connell 12 during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Paradise Allegiant Stadium Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStephenxR.xSylvaniex 20241222_szo_cs1_0752

Notably, the Jaguars invested heavily in Armstead, signing him to a three-year, $43.5 million deal in March 2024, with $28 million guaranteed. Though he initially moved outside as a defensive end behind Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, he still recorded two sacks last season. So, with his experience and health now aligned, Jaguars fans in The River City can finally hope for a stable, disruptive presence along the defensive interior.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Liam Coen’s big moment finally arrives

The Jacksonville Jaguars went through their Labor Day practice at the Miller Electric Center. For Liam Coen, it wasn’t just another Monday—it was his first regular-season prep as an NFL head coach. Hired nine months ago after a strong stint as the Tampa Bay Bucs’ offensive coordinator, Coen now finds himself leading Duval’s team into a new era. The River City faithful have been waiting to see how his vision takes shape.

However, Coen didn’t step into this week blindly. He spent the past nine months grinding through scouting reports, overseeing the draft, and building the 53-man roster alongside GM James Gladstone and VP Tony Boselli. After practice, Coen reminded everyone that the process matters just as much as the end result. He put it bluntly—results count, but only with the right foundation. That balance is what he’s banking on heading into his debut.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Not only that, Coen admitted this week carries a different weight. He talked about the energy he feels, the months of work that led to this point, and how it all comes down to execution now. The tone was clear—this is no longer about preparation, it’s about performance. “You’ve done so much work to get to this point, and then, now you’re into the results, truly matter, right?”

Finally, Coen owned up to the nerves that come with the territory. He said he’s both anxious and excited to watch his guys compete, knowing that football is never perfect but striving to get close, anyway. “So you’re really just more so anxious and excited to see how the guys go out and play, right? You want to see perfect football, but we all know it’s not perfect football. It’s not perfect, right?” For Jaguars fans, it’s exactly the type of honesty you want from the man steering the sideline.