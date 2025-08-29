Jaguars HC Clears Feelings on Tim Patrick After Dan Campbell Gave Up on WR

Shahid Khan didn’t just pluck Liam Coen away from Tampa Bay to be another clipboard-holder. He made a statement. Jacksonville was tired of patchwork plans at quarterback. So Coen’s building it brick by brick, the room, the roster, the entire vibe of the offense. And one of the latest pieces? A veteran wideout who looks like he was built for AFC South Sundays, Tim Patrick.

While talking to reporters after August 28 practice, the HC said, “The thing that stood out for us of Tim was a guy that had really gone through a ton throughout his career to come in last year and step up for the Lions in a big way. Had about 400 and something yards receiving, four touchdowns, but it’s what he does without the ball that is really cool to watch. His sense of urgency, physicality….the word tough comes to mind…..Both mentally and physically. So, that was kind of what went into that decision, getting another bigger tight body guy that can give us quality snaps….he brings another veteran maturity coming from a successful organization and has had a lot of personal perseverance in the last few years to get where he’s at.” And when you look at Tim Patrick, you see why Coen said that.

He’s listed at 6-foot-4, 208 pounds, with 33-inch arms and legit 4.47 speed. Add in a 37.5-inch vertical and a broad jump over ten feet, and you’ve got a receiver who can bully corners at the line and then climb the ladder on safeties downfield. That blend of length, strength, and urgency is rare, and it’s exactly what Jacksonville needed in a young receiver room that’s still figuring out its identity. But the real story isn’t just measurables. It’s resilience.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen meets with the media following rookie minicamp at Miller Electric Center.

Tim Patrick lost consecutive seasons to a torn ACL and then an Achilles tendon. That would’ve ended most careers. Instead, he clawed back, went over 1,000 days without a touchdown, and finally found the end zone again in Detroit last year. Nearly 400 yards, three scores, and a reminder that toughness isn’t a word you throw around loosely with him; it’s his career.

Coen knows that presence matters as much as production. “Coming from working with those guys with Amon-Ra and J-Mo in Detroit… the stories he told me about Amon-Ra and how he practiced, how he did things, it was pretty cool to hear. And if some of that can continue to rub off on our guys, that’s only a positive.” Those stories are culture. That’s leadership you can’t fake.

For Jacksonville, this isn’t about headline splashes. It’s about construction. One steady block at a time. Khan stole Coen from Tampa to reshape the future, and now, Patrick is part of that blueprint. At 6’4, 208lb, carrying both the scars of injury and the proof of comeback touchdowns, Patrick isn’t just another body in teal. He’s resilient in pads. He’s a brick. And right now, Jacksonville is stacking them carefully.

Dan Campbell let Tim Patrick go

Dan Campbell had seen enough. The Lions weren’t blind to what Tim Patrick brought. Size, experience, and toughness. But they were also staring down a younger, faster wide receiver room and had decisions to make. At 31, Patrick didn’t fit the future they’re building in Detroit. So Campbell and Brad Holmes did what plenty of front offices hesitate to do. They moved on. Jacksonville didn’t hesitate. The Jags had been circling the idea of adding a big-bodied target all offseason.

They even kicked the tires on Devaughn Vele, but the Saints outbid them. So when Patrick hit the trade block, it wasn’t just a fit; it was an easy call. For the price of a 2026 sixth-rounder, the team gets the tallest receiver on his roster, a guy who’s been through the grinder and still has something to give. And let’s be real, Jacksonville needed it.

Brian Thomas Jr. is talented but still raw. Travis Hunter is fascinating, but he’s a rookie juggling two roles. Dyami Brown? He’s still learning. Patrick instantly becomes the grown-up in that room, the possession guy who can line up on third-and-seven and make Trevor Lawrence feel like there’s a safety net. Detroit, meanwhile, signals something different. They’re leaning into speed, youth, and versatility.

Campbell has never been shy about moving off veterans when the fit feels wrong. It’s not personal, it’s the reality of building a roster you believe can play deep into January. So yes, Dan Campbell gave up on Tim Patrick. But for Jacksonville? That’s exactly what they were waiting for. One team shed experience to stay fast, the other paid cheap to get reliable.

Sometimes, both sides win. But only one coach is rolling the dice on youth, while the other is banking on a veteran body still holding up. Which gamble looks smarter come December? That’s the part you can’t answer in August.