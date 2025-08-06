Jaguars Make Unfortunate Announcement on WR as Travis Hunter’s Two-Way Role Continues to Confuse Trevor Lawrence

Brian Thomas Jr. lit up the league in his rookie year with 1,282 yards, 10 touchdowns, and a fantasy playoff run that broke scoreboards. He didn’t just arrive in Jacksonville; he shattered every rookie record the franchise had. In a stacked 2024 draft class, it was BTJ who led the way. But just as the Jaguars were beginning to build on that electric momentum in Year 2, a sudden development out of training camp has cast a bit of a cloud and it’s not just Florida weather.

The Jaguars’ golden boy from the 2024 draft was having another strong camp until Thursday morning threw a wrench into the hype. Thomas Jr., who ranked third in yards and fifth in touchdowns last year despite fewer targets than most top WRs, was suddenly missing from drills. Then came the update—one that no Jaguars fan wanted. NFL Insider Mia O’Brien posted on X, “Thomas Jr (illness) won’t practice today, per the team + is considered day-to-day.” For a team counting on him to lead again, this wasn’t ideal timing.

While it’s not a long-term setback, at least not yet, the timing still stings. Thomas has been working in a new-look offense under Liam Coen, who’s fresh off turning Tampa Bay into a juggernaut. Add in a new quarterback dynamic, and every rep in training camp matters. Thomas, who played most of last season with Mac Jones and still dominated, was expected to see even more action in the slot this year. Now, fans are left hoping “day-to-day” really means… just a couple of days.

Still, it’s clear that even one year in, Thomas isn’t just another promising receiver—he’s already viewed as a foundational piece. Voted No. 61 on the NFL’s Top 100 list, he was one of only two Jaguars players to make the cut. “I definitely feel like I can do more.” He said earlier this week, and judging by the company he’s keeping on that list, no one doubts it. Just behind former LSU teammates Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase, Thomas is part of a rising elite. The ceiling? Nowhere in sight.

That’s what makes his role at camp even more fascinating. Despite being just 22, BTJ’s already acting like a mentor, especially to Travis Hunter, the rookie two-way star stealing eyes all over camp. “Being able to go out there and execute the plays and knowing the ins and outs… probably just being in his playbook…Not having to second-guess himself… that’s probably the biggest thing,” Thomas said. Watching a second-year phenom coach up a potential generational talent? That’s the kind of leadership you don’t teach. That’s BTJ—turning reps into roots. But even with his guidance, there’s one key question hanging in the air: where exactly does Travis Hunter fit?

Trevor Lawrence reacts as Travis Hunter’s role remains a Jaguars mystery

Trevor Lawrence has clearly taken notice. Like the rest of us, the Jaguars’ quarterback seems intrigued, but he’s still figuring out how exactly Hunter fits into the team’s plan. “I mean, if Friday was a glimpse of it, we should all be excited to see him running around out there, wherever it’s at on offense, defense—hopefully more offense, throwing that in there for us.” It’s hopeful, but not exactly definitive.

That hesitation makes sense, given what we saw in the scrimmage. Hunter logged 38 snaps—17 on offense, 21 on defense—doing a little bit of everything to establish rhythm. He caught three passes for 43 yards, including a 21-yarder that helped the offense reach the red zone. Lawrence even looked for him in the end zone, but the throw came in late. The chemistry is forming, but the playbook isn’t built around Hunter yet and that shows.

Practice on Tuesday continued the guessing game. Hunter swapped between teal and white jerseys, lining up at both receiver and corner during 11-on-11 drills. He made a couple of catches but didn’t participate in the final team period. “He was a little bit more tired than he usually gets,” coach Liam Coen admitted. That’s the challenge with a two-way player: he’s electric, but the workload is brutal. Lawrence may want more of him on offense, but until the staff decides, he’s just rolling with the mystery.