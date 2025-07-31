Jaguars News: More Responsibility on Trevor Lawrence’s TE Amid Offensive Changes

Injuries are piling up at tight end for the Jaguars, and now the weight of expectation falls heavily on a 24-year-old who is entering Year 3. After all, Johnny Mundt remains sidelined with an “upper body injury,” as confirmed by Liam Coen. One more important piece of the offense has taken a tumble. Just a day later, Hunter Long limped out with an ankle issue. The room is thinning fast around Trevor Lawrence, who does not want the 2025 season to end without a playoff berth secured. And as the dust settles, Brandon Strange finds himself carrying a huge chunk of responsibilities that were supposed to fall equally on GM James Gladstone’s revamped offense this offseason.

Brenton Strange is now taking first-team reps as Jacksonville’s starting tight end, as reported by Paul Bretel of USA Today. With Evan Engram heading to Denver, Strange stepping up was expected. Still, the Jaguars made few moves at the position in the offseason. They added depth in Johnny Mundt, Hunter Long, and Quintin Morris, but none were seen as starters. Strange filled in last year when Engram missed time, logging 29 catches for 285 yards and two touchdowns across eight starts. No wonder, Strange is now a popular late-round steal in early drafts. And now those duties might be permanently his.

Strange is embracing the playbook and learning curve that comes with an increased role. He admits he’s still “figuring out” how to navigate his full-time duties. “I think that’s the biggest thing for me,” he said. The offseason buzz around him has been real. Coaches and players alike have praised his growth, including James Gladstone, Liam Coen, Grant Udinski, and Arik Armstead. Strange knows the role comes with a new level of accountability. “Being a second-string guy and now being elevated into the next role is just like, you have to figure out what you want to do and how you’re going to prepare yourself for a game.”

He added, “You know you’re going to be on the field for two minutes, you’re going to be out there for everything.” That adjustment, Strange admits, has challenged him mentally and physically. But he isn’t taking it on alone. “Obviously, I have some great teammates that I can lean on here,” he said. He pointed to the importance of asking Trevor Lawrence and other veterans for advice. That support, he says, “helps out a lot.”

Jaguars sure have rehauled locker room dynamics, and it seems to be headed for a projected (miraculous) comeback after faltering last season.

Trevor Lawrence’s renovated offense is projected for a comeback

Last season, Trevor Lawrence delivered a reality check in front of the cameras. “We’ve got to be honest with ourselves, and if you don’t like it and if you made a mistake and you don’t like people calling it out and talking about it, you need to find a different job because this isn’t the one,” he said. That mindset now drives the Jaguars’ offseason changes. Even though veterans Christian Kirk and Zay Jones are gone, chemistry can always be rebuilt.

The front office invested heavily in firepower. Brian Thomas Jr. is no longer a rookie story. After posting over 1,200 yards last season, he’s now Lawrence’s true WR1. Gabe Davis, who added vertical speed, was released this offseason. Adding to that, Travis Hunter’s catch-and-run explosiveness makes him a wildcard. The former college star is built for broken plays and game-breaker moments and is underway in forging a bond.

New head coach Liam Coen set the tone from day one. “Right now, we’re trying to continue to find our edge,” he told reporters at camp. Coen leads a staff built to get Lawrence cooking. Grant Udinski has taken over offensive coordination. Spencer Whipple handles quarterback duties. All of them have one motive. They need to unlock Lawrence’s full ceiling. A key piece in that process? Backup Nick Mullens. The veteran brings three years of experience under Kevin O’Connell, and he’s a reliable resource for the QB room.

Coen is weeding out his 53-man roster in training camp. Trevor Lawrence enters the 2025 season among MVP contenders. Oddsmakers have placed him with the 10th-best chance to win, sitting at +5000. The hype is real. With weapons loaded and a staff built around him, Lawrence is on notice.