Jaguars News: Trevor Lawrence Leaves Competition in the Dust After Major Injury Update

For fans in Duval, all eyes are on their QB1. Trevor Lawrence’s comeback from shoulder surgery hasn’t exactly been a smooth ride. After posting his career-low numbers last season—just 2,045 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and a 59.5 QBR—there were real concerns. Especially considering his return came with a new playbook and a new head coach. And the struggle? Very real.

Speaking during training camp, the Jaguars’ quarterback addressed the transition head-on. “It’s been on since post-surgery—getting back healthy and learning the new system,” he told reporters. Physically, he’s all good. But mentally? He’s still syncing with the rhythm of Liam Coen’s offense. Even Coen admitted as much, noting the process had been tougher than usual, but made better by Lawrence’s non-stop work ethic. And the gap is clearly closing.

According to Coen, the young QB’s dedication to absorbing the new system has been top-tier. In fact, during a surprise QB test in camp, which none of the players prepped for, Lawrence reportedly aced it. And that wasn’t just a coach hyping his guy—that insight came from former Jaguars legend and current exec Tony Boselli, who’s been watching closely behind the scenes. “I wish I could give him an A,” he said. Boselli also pointed out that Lawrence was competing with guys like Nick Mullens and John Wolford—quarterbacks who’ve already spent years under Coen’s system. Given the complexity of the offense, most expected Mullens or Wolford to outscore Lawrence. But somehow, Lawrence beat them out.

“Wolford and Mullens have operated this system for years,” Boselli said, impressed by how quickly Trevor grasped it despite being the new kid in this scheme. “For Trevor to have the highest score, like to me, I was like, wow, what a pleasant surprise.”

And Boselli didn’t hold back. He called Lawrence a true pro, highlighting how the quarterback spent time outside of team hours diving deep into the playbook. “You don’t do that by just the time you’re required,” he said. For Duval faithful, that’s all the assurance needed—their QB1 is back, locked in, and leaving the rest of the room chasing his dust.

Interestingly, Coen had brought in some help for Lawrence this offseason. Eric Murray (safety), Patrick Mekari and Robert Hainsey (offensive linemen), and top draft pick Travis Hunter were all new to the team’s offensive lineup. But those additions matter only if Lawrence leads the charge.

Trevor Lawrence is ready for the new season?

To start training camp on a high note, Trevor Lawrence had one message for Teal Nation—he’s feeling great. “I feel really good,” he said after Day 1. “It’s the best I felt in a long time physically.” That alone was enough to lift the mood around EverBank Stadium. According to Jaguars beat reporter John Oehser, the quarterback is 100% healthy. And judging by his movement and zip on the ball, he’s not just talking.

Still, the road to get here wasn’t easy. A brutal mix of injuries derailed Lawrence’s 2023 campaign. After hurting his shoulder and briefly returning, a concussion cut things short again. In total, he missed seven games. But the drop-off was clear even when he played. Jacksonville went 2–8 with him on the field and 2–5 without. Either way, the offense looked stuck. That post-surgery rehab period became more than physical—it became personal.

In fact, Lawrence was honest about that tough stretch. “It sucks not playing,” he said earlier this summer. “You work all offseason just to have it taken away. But it gave me a better appreciation for the game.” It also sparked a mindset shift. “Prehab and rehab” became his offseason mantra.

So this time around, he’s leaving no stone unturned. From recovery work to adjusting his throwing mechanics, Lawrence has rebuilt his body and mindset. After all, “you never want to see someone else do your job.” That Tom Brady quote says it best. Lawrence clearly agrees—and he’s making sure he’s the one under center all season long.